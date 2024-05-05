"What a load of hooey": MoistCr1TiKaL comments on Sony's claim that Helldivers 2 PSN account linking is for security

YouTube creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" gave his take on the Helldivers 2 account linking controversy that caused major backlash for Sony from the game's fanbase. The creator called out the reasons behind the change, which were cited by Sony as being driven by security concerns, and claimed that Sony's infrastructure was the "least secure on the planet".

MoistCr1TiKaL also speculated that the possible reason behind it could be to improve the company's earnings through the game. However, as per the creator, this has caused dire consequences for the game as the move "ruined the reputation" of Helldivers 2. He stated:

"They're claiming that the reason behind this is for security. I mean, what a load of hooey. Security? Sony's infrastructure is like the least secure on the planet. I'd rather link my account to a known crypto scammer than link it to this Sony Network. They get hacked every couple of years like clockwork."

"It is a problem": MoistCr1TiKaL talks about how account linking changes can affect game access for players

In his video titled Helldivers 2 Situation is Sad, MoistCr1TiKaL delved into the various potential reasons as well as the severe consequences of the latest changes in account linking requirements for Helldivers 2 for the game and its community.

In a community update about the change, users were informed that new players would start receiving a prompt for connecting their Playstation Network accounts with their Steam account from May 6, 2024. Existing players will see the prompt from May 30, becoming a mandatory requirement from June 4, 2024.

Charlie pointed out that the most likely reason behind the change could be an effort by Sony to enhance their PSN user numbers. However, he stated that it was a "problem" since many individuals who could play the game without the linking process would now be unable to play due to regional restrictions on making a PSN account. These restrictions may affect players in many African and Asian countries like the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Ghana, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

He stated:

"It is a problem. It's not so much, again, the concept of needing to link an account from Steam to another service. That's been here, prevalent for many many years. It's the fact that so many people could do it without that step and they're retroactively adding that requirement and that makes it impossible for a lot of players to play the game going forward. That is the main issue here."

