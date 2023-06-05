What did Roman Atwood say? Popular YouTuber under fire for comparing transgender women to "doing blackface"

On June 5, 2023, popular YouTuber Roman Atwood went viral on the internet after a one-long clip surfaced in which he shared his thoughts on transgender women. The content creator expressed his confusion about the "agenda," arguing why the Woman of the Year is not a "biological woman." Atwood went on to say that if he had been a woman, he would have been "pissed" at the situation.

Continuing further, the 40-year-old personality added:

"I've seen people comparing, like, umm... some of the transgender men, women, I'm getting all backwards... to, like, doing blackface. Is it, like, literally making fun of women?! And they're getting their parts. They're getting their roles. They're beating them in sports. Bro, that's a topic that I just I can't figure out. I can't figure it out!"

"Who are these people and why are they so dumb?" - Netizens divided by Roman Atwood's controversial take on transgender women

During the most recent episode of his podcast titled, Enter At Your Own Risk! Chris From Mr Beast, Bud Light sales plummet, Target & Our New President., Roman Atwood shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney promoting Bud Light. He said:

"I'm looking at the Bud Light situation. Right? For me... they used a man... trying to be a female to promote beer. Right? If you're going to use a female, why not use a female that was born a female... that's capable of birthing children and raising them? How about... dealing with a period every single month? Why not just give a woman that position?"

Roman Atwood then stated that he was "confused" as to why the Woman of the Year was a transgender person:

"But, like, we would thrive if they did that. What's the agenda? Why?! I'm confused by that! Why is Woman of the Year... not a biological woman? Like, if I was a woman, I would be pissed! I would be so pissed!"

Timestamp: 00:28:40

Twitter user @JohnnieGuilbert's post has attracted over 67,500 views, with American pop and country singer Cassadee Pope commenting:

"Who are these people and why are they so dumb?"

Another community member wondered what blackface had to do with the transgender community:

User @eren_jsp was disheartened with Roman Atwood's take:

Drama Alert also shared the update and wrote:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Roman Atwood is one of YouTube's most popular content creators, best known for his vlogs and prank videos. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2009 and currently has over 10.2 million subscribers.

