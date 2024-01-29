"What’s your reaction to it?” - Sneako gets confronted after making controversial statements about Mexicans

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" unexpectedly encountered a group of individuals from Mexico who had tracked him down in real life after finding his live location during his broadcasts, a phenomenon akin to IRL stream sniping, where viewers attempt to locate and interact with a streamer.

Nico found himself confronted by the group of fans, who inquired about his opinions on Mexicans, having overheard his previous comments about them during the same stream. Nico's remarks piqued the group's interest, and they wanted him to go into more detail.

One member said:

"What’s your reaction to it?"

Sneako confronted by group of Mexicans who ask about his opinion of them

Sneako is a controversial streamer known for making divisive statements as a 'red pill' content creator, frequently targeting different groups with questionable comments.

It seemed that Sneako had said something about Mexicans earlier in the stream, so some of his Mexican fans stream-sniped his location to confront him about his opinions. Upon meeting him, a member of the group stated:

"So we did see your stream earlier, it was something about Mexicans, so it was just funny enough for us to come and say, 'Hey, we're Mexicans.' So what's your reaction to it?"

Nico responded:

"To Mexicans?"

The group answered back:

"Well, not reaction to Mexicans, but after the comment you said."

Nico asked:

"What did I say?"

The stranger replied:

"Well, I didn't really hear to be honest. I wasn't paying much attention but he was at least (points to another guy), and he was connected to the aux, and all I heard was Mexicans, what about Mexicans?"

The streamer responded cautiously:

"Mexicans, they're great people, man."

Following this comment, the group celebrated with hugs, and the streamer sarcastically added:

"Yeah, yeah, build the wall."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Nico's verified fan pages on X. Here are some notable reactions:

Speaking of confrontations, Sneako found himself in the spotlight recently as Mikey Musumeci, a four-time Brazilian Jiu-jitsu World Champion, publicly called him out on Instagram. Musumeci labeled Sneako a bully and challenged him to an MMA fight.