“What's wrong with streamers” - Fans react as AMP Agent 00 rages and smashes his monitor with a sledgehammer

AMP member and Twitch streamer Din "Agent 00" has produced a rather strange moment in his latest stream. While playing the OG Fortnite, the streamer found himself being chased by an enemy player while he was unarmed. Comically, he attempted to pickaxe them, only to realize that they had extra shields. In a moment of madness, the streamer literally brought out an actual sledgehammer and gave his screen a taste of the rough end of the stick.

Agent 00 smashes his screen with an actual sledgehammer, leaves the Twitch community speechless

Twitch streamers expressing their frustration in real-time is a familiar occurrence. Agent 00's recent outburst falls in line with this trend. Nevertheless, using a sledgehammer is rare, as viewers witnessed him venting his frustration by physically smashing his screen.

The OG Fortnite map has drawn back numerous streamers eager to revisit the game. Din, too, joined the ranks, but after hours of gameplay and falling victim to a stream sniper, he vented in a rather unusual manner.

The streamer, seemingly still processing what just happened, eventually turned his camera to reveal the aftermath of his outburst. Here is a picture of the smashed monitor:

What did the community say?

The clip quickly garnered a host of reactions after it was shared by notorious internet troll Ryan (@scubaryan_). Here are some notable comments made to his post:

For those unfamiliar with Agent 00, he is one of five streamers in the AMP YouTube group. Presently, the 27-year-old has just over 1.3 million followers on his Twitch account.

Incidentally, this is also not the only time Din has found himself losing his temper. Back in July, he had a rather heated altercation with fellow AMP member Fanum after the latter tried to carry his minifridge as part of his ongoing joke labeled the "Fanum Tax."