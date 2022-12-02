What is Shield Mode on Twitch? Everything you need to know about the platform's new safety feature

Twitch has implemented a brand new panic button-style feature called Shield Mode, and it is being touted as the best anti-harassment tool to grace the streaming platform.

On paper, it is a combination of pre-existing moderation tools packed with some new features aimed at allowing streamers and moderators to have more control over the chat. Several modes and custom presets will allow them to change security settings with one click. Things like emote-only or sub-only mode, along with the new no first-time chatters, are only some of the new features to come to Twitch.

Twitch's Shield Mode: Functionality and new features explored

Now you can strengthen your safety on stream with a single click. Shield Mode makes it easy to pre-set safety settings and helps you quickly remove harassing messages and users from chat.



Learn more: Rolling out today: Shield Mode.Now you can strengthen your safety on stream with a single click. Shield Mode makes it easy to pre-set safety settings and helps you quickly remove harassing messages and users from chat.Learn more: link.twitch.tv/3VkVFrx Rolling out today: Shield Mode. Now you can strengthen your safety on stream with a single click. Shield Mode makes it easy to pre-set safety settings and helps you quickly remove harassing messages and users from chat. Learn more: link.twitch.tv/3VkVFrx https://t.co/bD6wMvGZOS

Bot spam and targeted harassment, especially towards minority streamers, have been plaguing Twitch for a long time. With Shield Mode, the goal is to allow creators to ban certain words and help protect themselves from harassment as swiftly as possible.

The mode streamlines moderation by bringing together all the old features in a neat new interface, and it also introduces some new features. The mode can be found on the channel page, Stream Manager, or Mod View, and it can be activated or deactivated at wish. Mods can even use commands in chat ('/shield' and '/shieldoff') to turn it on or off.

The new features added to the mode include the ability to bulk ban and the function to ban people who have never used the chat in the stream before. It will also make it easy to ban certain words in the 'Terms and Phrases' tab, which will automatically suspend or ban users who use those terms. A handy review list will also be available to moderators and streamers so that they can easily unban chatters later on.

The restrictions that were activated during a previous Shield Mode session will not carry over to the next one, but mods can still use the preset future to turn on any settings they want to use frequently. Modes such as phone verification are expected to go a long way in curbing hate raids and targeted bot attacks, which affect a lot of creators on Twitch.

The feature has received largely positive reviews from users as many took to Twitter to post their thoughts and opinions. Here are a few reactions:

DansGaming @Dansgaming @Twitch This is a big step to help against sudden bursts of bots and harassment. @Twitch This is a big step to help against sudden bursts of bots and harassment.

KingGeorge @KingGeorge @Twitch Adding an option for account age would be great too. So just like we have follower mode for 10 mins, 1 day, etc. @Twitch Adding an option for account age would be great too. So just like we have follower mode for 10 mins, 1 day, etc.

It kept me in followers only mode even though I turned shield off! @Twitch Pretty great start. But the way the feature gets introduced, a lot of broadcasters and their mods toggled it on without knowing what it was, and toggling shield OFF doesn't necessarily undo all the changes.It kept me in followers only mode even though I turned shield off! @Twitch Pretty great start. But the way the feature gets introduced, a lot of broadcasters and their mods toggled it on without knowing what it was, and toggling shield OFF doesn't necessarily undo all the changes.It kept me in followers only mode even though I turned shield off! https://t.co/yHJNuXFW9k

Neko😼Meowstachio🥸 @Meowstachio @Twitch This is THE feature twitch has been needing, if you stream on twitch it's really important to have this panic button setting @Twitch This is THE feature twitch has been needing, if you stream on twitch it's really important to have this panic button setting

Twitch's Shield Mode has been made available to streamers as of today, and the Amazon-owned platform hopes that the feature will help content creators avoid online harassment as they stream. Twitch has also promised more preventative measures to address the issues that streamers face, meaning users can expect more updates soon.

