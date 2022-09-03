"What are you talking about?" - YouTuber SteveWillDoIt recounts wild story about dog on Bradley Martyn's podcast

YouTuber Stephen "SteveWillDoIt" shared a bizarre and absurd story about his dog that left the podcast host, Bradley Martyn, perplexed.

Stephen is a YouTuber who gained popularity by uploading outlandish prank videos. He is a member of the NELK Boys YouTube channel.

However, his channel, which has garnered millions of views, was mysteriously removed from YouTube a few weeks ago.

He was recently invited to Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, where he was heard narrating one of the most ludicrous stories that has been floating on the internet. According to SteveWillDoIt, he regularly "helps his dog relax."

Hearing the farcical nature of the story, the host exclaimed:

"What are you talking about?"

SteveWillDoIt's activities with dog leaves host speechless

The 24-year-old took to the podcast, most nonchalantly, to dictate incidents involving his dog's "s*men." According to the content creator, when he returns home after leaving his dog unattended, he often discovers that the latter leaves stains on the house.

He recounted:

"He's, recently, like, you come home and there's like c*m everywhere. Like c*m over the couches."

When asked about the veracity of the story, he added:

"Yeah, you see c*m stains in his d**k, like all big and throbbing, so like, it s*cks, but like, this is like, kinda crazy I'm saying it but, one, I'm the cool dad now, and I'm the favorite, and two, you can control where the c*m goes."

(Timestamp: 24:16)

If his initial revelatory account was not unexpected enough, he went ahead and took it one step further by stating:

"You put on the glove and you sit down and he goes on his stomach, like on his stomach right here, or like, you go cow style, and then you go and usually play like a cartoon, like Disney and family-friendly sh*t, and I've been j**king off Donny."

He added that it was "strictly business" and did not involve any s*xual gratification on his side. Nonetheless, it still left Bradley in a state of astonishment.

Fans react to the story

Fans shared their reactions to the bizarre and outlandish story recounted by SteveWillDoIt. Many were unsure of whether the content creator was narrating it for the sake of clicks or if he was earnest.

Here are some reactions:

Liam @Kiiwwiii_ @JakeSucky Surely everyone knows this is Steve’s humour by now? No way people think he’s serious 🤣 @JakeSucky Surely everyone knows this is Steve’s humour by now? No way people think he’s serious 🤣

Ryan @ReptarRB @JakeSucky That’s 2 minutes of my life I won’t get back @JakeSucky That’s 2 minutes of my life I won’t get back

blye @blye2k @JakeSucky Bradleys so weird for no stopping the video @JakeSucky Bradleys so weird for no stopping the video

cream @cream975 @JakeSucky please please for the love of god someone tell me he is trolling or its some weird joke type of thing. @JakeSucky please please for the love of god someone tell me he is trolling or its some weird joke type of thing.

ZIZI @DonZionda @JakeSucky I definitely dont think hes okay but for the record, I've heard multiple people say they've done this. @JakeSucky I definitely dont think hes okay but for the record, I've heard multiple people say they've done this.

SteveWillDoIt also recounted how NBA star James Harden had allegedly messaged his girlfriend, which visibly upset him. He added that he has stopped watching the sport due to the incident, which has left a sour taste in his mouth.

