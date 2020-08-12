What is 'the server will be ready soon' error in Free Fire?

Free Fire players have reported that they are facing an error where they cannot open the game. They are getting an error message stating: The server will be ready soon. However, there is no reason to panic, as we know the reason for this issue.

What is 'the server will be ready soon' error in Garena Free Fire?

The game's servers have been shut down for maintenance, and hence, players are facing this error.

Free Fire had announced this maintenance break on their official Instagram account and Facebook page. The social media post stated the following:

"A maintenance will occur tomorrow from 9:30 AM to 5 PM (GMT +5:30) to ensure that the game is in the best condition! During this time players will not be able to log in but right after players can continue playing as usual!"

Here is the duration of the maintenance break

Start time: 12th August 9:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT)

End time: 12th August 5:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

How to fix this error?

There is no way around it, and all that players can do is wait for the break to get over. According to the post, users will not be able to play their favourite battle royale game until the maintenance break gets over. After that, the servers will be back on, and players will be able to play the game.

The third anniversary of Free Fire is around the corner, and players are hyped up about the introduction of events. The developers have some plans in store for this special occasion. Earlier this week, they had announced that players would be getting a free character of their choice on 23rd August. Click here to read more about it.