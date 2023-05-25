"What is wrong with this guy!?!": xQc gets trolled with a picture of Adept while streaming a police chase

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was streaming a police chase live on his channel when the YouTuber whose video he was playing trolled him with a picture of his ex-partner, Adept. Considering how their breakup has become controversial, with a legal battle ensuing in court about the same, the streamer was stunned when a picture of his ex suddenly appeared on the screen.

The streamer couple was together for a few years before going through a public breakup. After their breakup, the issue of custody of their possessions, especially his McLaren, has become a meme within the community.

Thus, the YouTuber trolled Felix by showing a picture of Adept's face photoshopped onto the head of one of xQc's Instagram photos where he appeared to be posing in front of his McLaren.

The edited picture of Adept that had the streamer upset (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The incident naturally elicited a reaction from the Twitch streamer, who burst out before laughing it away and continuing to watch the police chase:

"Alright, alright bro. Bro, bro what the f*ck. Yo, come on man, what is wrong with this guy?!? What is wrong with this guy, dude? Check the link man..."

"I respect he is able to smile": Fans praise xQc for his measured reaction to being trolled with a picture of Adept while streaming

Sam "Adept," aka AdeptTheBest, and Felix's relationship was the subject of scandal in recent months, especially after reports about a potential "divorce" trial started doing the rounds on the internet in November 2022.

As mentioned before, a key point of contention among fans has been the subject of ownership of the McLaren. The streamer had to come out and publicly speak on the topic to placate viewers who kept bringing it up during his stream and on social media.

The fact that the breakup has been a thorn in the Canadian streamer's side is somewhat evident from his recent reaction to being trolled during his stream. Nonetheless, fans have praised his reaction, with one viewer pointing out how he quickly went back to streaming normally despite the emotional baggage:

"Honestly, I respect he is able to smile at this. The situation gotta hurt extremely bad and being able to have a laugh is admirable."

Here are some more reactions under the clip, with most fans making light of the situation. Others noted that this was the YouTuber's way of stopping him from streaming his content.

Viewers commenting on the trolling (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch with thousands of viewers regularly tuning in to watch him stream. Readers might also be interested in the gamer's opinion on the recent PlayStation Showcase.

