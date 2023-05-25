"It's all the same, which sucks" - xQc shares his thoughts on the current state of gaming while watching PlayStation Showcase 2023

On May 25, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" hosted a watch party to view the highly-anticipated PlayStation Showcase. After watching the trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the content creator claimed that gaming had reached a "wall" that is now "incredibly difficult to breach." According to xQc, many games follow a similar pattern of having a large map, main quests, side quests, puzzles, and looting mechanics.

Sharing his thoughts on the current state of gaming, the 27-year-old streamer remarked:

"I think gaming has hit a wall that is incredibly difficult to breach. Because they have a lot of successful IPs, right? And a lot of games (are) starting to feel, like, the same thing. Big map, big quests, main quests, off-quests, loot items, puzzle. It's starting to feel... it's all the same, which sucks!"

"Explore new ideas" - xQc believes that games can feel different from one another

The conversation continued with xQc giving his take on how AAA games have the potential to stand out from the competition. He cited the example of Dark and Darker and explained:

"In my opinion, the way; one of the ways to breach that wall, okay, is to explore new ideas. Okay? Such as... what if you had things like Dark and Darker? It has a good concept. You bring concepts with good quality and good development. And you bring these games to life. A bunch of really good games that we play these days are s**t! Right?

The former Overwatch pro added:

"There are small studios, there are small things. But who cares what the execution is? Because the concept is good. I wish some companies took that concept and threw some other s**t... just saw it through! For them, it's a risk. It's just a risk to an old IP. Refresh it, whatever the f**k. Really, the same thing, and bank on it."

xQc went on to say that if indie games are executed at a AAA level, they have a good chance of becoming a big hit:

"There are so many small games right now, that if they were executed at a AAA level, would go massive! Crazy! Think... of the other people that played Dark and Darker! It's a good concept! Execute that vision... properly, and don't worry about it. Same thing for Vampire Survivors. True! All these games, like... there's a way, but nobody explores it! They're just too scared, man."

The YouTube comments section was bustling with reactions, as more than 90 community members weighed in on the streamer's take. Here's what they had to say:

While one viewer believed that Dark and Darker was "one of the best games" of the decade, another fan encouraged gamers to "vote with their wallets."

