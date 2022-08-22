"When they go bad, it smells decent": xQc defends not disposing of leftover food after PewDiePie reacts to garbage-strewn room

Felix "xQc" was the most-watched Twitch streamer last month, according to TwitchMetrics. In his rise to the top, the gamer has had to put in an ungodly number of hours into streaming per day, which probably did not leave much time for him to clean his room, as has been evidenced by a video circulating online.

Yesterday, YouTube star PewDiePie reacted to xQc's garbage-strewn room tour in his "Streamer Fails (Top 1)" video, calling Felix out for not cleaning his room. While reacting to Reddit content on today's stream, the Canadian streamer found a clip of the reaction and tried to defend himself for not disposing of the leftover food and drinks, saying:

"Like Dave's chicken, with the fries and the pickles or whatever, right? When they go bad, it smells decent."

"The uneaten food? Oh, that's just bad dude": PewDiePie reacts to xQc's dirty room

In a recent video, YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" reacted to an old clip of xQc's gaming room and was shocked at how many takeout packets and drinking glasses were piled on the PC table and the floor.

Finding it both funny and gross, the most subscribed-to YouTube creator opined that keeping piles of cups is still bearable, but not disposing of food packets with rotting food is a big no:

"The drinks, I'm like ok. But the uneaten food? Oh, that's just bad dude."

The YouTuber then proceeded to list the names of the fast food joints whose branding he could see on the packets on the floor. He even had a theory as to why the streamer had such a cluttered room:

"We got Subway, Starbucks, McDonalds... we got the spiel. What do you think? You're just streaming, all like, 24/7."

Also on the stream was fellow content creator CinnamonToastKen, who compared the mess to people having hoarding problems:

"You just throw your bag over that pile? I’ve reacted to hoarder videos that look a lot like this."

xQc, while reacting to this condemnation, had a unique rebuttal. He elaborated to his viewers that Dave's chicken smells "decent" when it's left to go stale:

"Guys, no joke. Guys, I don't know if you know about this, ok? Nobody can relate to this probably, but Dave's chicken, when it like, goes bad over a couple of days. Like five days or whatever, it actually smells kinda good."

Fan reactions to PewDiePie's criticism

Fans of the Juicer immediately started criticizing him for the dirty room, calling him out for not throwing away rotting food. Many even started supporting PewDiePie, calling him the "better Felix":

The Juicer's current setup looks way cleaner than before, so it can be assumed that he has ultimately got his act together. The variety streamer regularly attracts 60K+ concurrent viewers to his channel, making him one of the biggest gaming content creators on the internet.

