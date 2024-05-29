When are The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kits releasing?

The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro is all set to launch tomorrow, May 30, 2024, across all officially supported platforms. This is a major update to The Sims 4, and players should expect a ton of things to do post-update. The Sims has always delivered on its content updates, and the upcoming Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kits is shaping up to be the same.

A breakdown of The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro update can be found detailed below.

The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro update is scheduled for May 30, 2024

The Cozy Bistro kit (Image via Electronic Arts)

As detailed within the official Sims 4 website, the Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kits are scheduled to be released on May 30, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Trending

This particular update requires a copy of The Sims 4 base game and is a free download for all players.

Both kits include new additions such as environments, buildings, and more. As always, all of these additions can be customized to your liking and used to craft a new world for your Sims.

The Sims 4 Gallery (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro kits can be accessed via The Sims 4 Gallery.

To access the Gallery, simply press the F4 key (on PC) or the Gallery icon on your screen. Both user-generated and official content can be accessed via this function, and installed into your base Sims 4 game without any additional costs of the sort.

The Sims 4 is a social simulator game and was originally released for the PC in 2014. The game has since grown a massive playerbase, with developer Electronic Arts transitioning the game toward a free-to-play model on October 18, 2022 - supported by various microtransactions and expansion packs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback