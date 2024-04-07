5 gameplay features that should be added next in Sims 4

Heading towards its 10th birthday, Sims 4 with its unique gameplay features, has been a fan favorite among simulation titles. However, some of these features have become outdated and therefore, must be revived with either an overhaul or additional options that enhance the present system. Some current gameplay features like create-a-sim, occult lives, and neighborhood stories would thrive heavily with updates that breathe fresh air into them.

This article will take a look at some gameplay features that should be added next in Sims 4.

Please Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Top 5 gameplay features that players can benefit from next in Sims 4

1) Fairies life expansion

Occult packs are one of the more popular gameplay features in Sims 4 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Occult packs are one of the more popular gameplay features. They include Spellcasters, Werewolves, Vampires, and so on. However, Sims 4 hasn't had a Fairy life segment which fans have sought since Sims 3. Previously in Sims 3, players could change into a tiny fairy and go into their homes, whereas in Sims 4, fairies are almost non-existent.

Therefore a good addition would be adding more secret lots alongside a fairy life expansion so that players don't have to resort to fairy mods in 2024. Those who get the Fairy Life expansion and have the base game, could venture into a life of fairies and play as another occult entity that can have new interactions with those already present in the current game.

2) Neighbourhood stories

Neighborhood stories need addition of more events to live up to their title (Image via Electronic Arts)

Current neighborhood stories consist of events happening around a player's sim but lack depth of variety. More life events like marriages, divorces, break ups, and relationships need to happen to other sims around a player as this will help simulate a life-like environment. Although there are mods for family gameplay, neighborhood stories are not directly improved because of them.

This also poses a challenge to the player and keeps the gameplay conscious. Rather than just having neighborhood stories where sims have babies, gameplay challenges and major life events will freshen up the outlook that one has on the current system and play around them adapting to the situations.

3) Adult sim life events

Adult sims need more socialization gameplay features in Sims 4 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Adult life in Sims 4 needs a breath of fresh air since the current activities which include giving away candies to kids, inheriting items, and family dynamics are just not cutting it to simulate adulthood properly. What can be included alongside these, are events that occur weekly in a Community lot and simulate a social life for adults.

Weekly activities like speed-dating, dance classes, and other similar social activities where an Adult Sim spends their weekends would be great additions. Other expansions like Cottage living or knitting packs can be added to include more social activities that span across a wider target audience.

4) Room customization for Sims

Kid's bedrooms in Sims 4 lack any proper themed designs (Image via Electronic Arts)

Current base game items for kids' bedrooms feel outdated and lack variety. Kid sims can show off their personality through their items and bedroom decorations can make up for a lot of it. Only having dinosaurs in every kid's bedroom takes from the uniqueness of a particular sim.

The addition of themes for kids' rooms can bring out a lot of creativity in how a room is set up by players. The inclusion of themes that depict kids' fantasy novels and stories like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Space Odyssey, and so on are bound to contribute to more time spent customizing and setting up a themed room.

5) Create-a-sim updates

Create-a-sim gameplay features need a full revamp from the current 2014-esque model it has (Image via Electronic Arts)

Although EA and Maxis, the publisher and developer for Sims 4 respectively, keep releasing more assets, players have expressed concerns regarding the create-a-sim aspect as it feels outdated. The outdated features include a lack of hair color choices, an addition to the tattoo and makeup lists, and saving outfits.

The current create-a-sim feature harkens back to 2014, as it consists mostly of the release items and customization options. This includes a lack of zooming in when changing accessories or being unable to put earrings on one ear or the other and so on. The system falls short for beginners who want to create a sim based on trending 2024 designs.

A full feature overhaul to the Create-a-sim system alongside updates to all the available lists and options is bound to gain a lot of traction in 2024.

