In The Sims 4, there are three categories of Careers. Some of these Careers, such as the Doctor Career, impact gameplay, requiring you to travel to the job site with your Sim. The others, however, do not transport you anywhere, as the Sim either works from home or disappears for a few hours like in the Culinary Career.

When you reach a particular level in a career in Sims 4, you must choose between the two branches. You need to remember that not all The Sims 4 Careers have as many options as the Doctor Career. Sometimes one branch of a Career pays more than the other. Other gig-based careers include interior design and acting. The amount of money you can make, however, is determined by the number of gigs you complete. So, it is incentivized.

Civic Planner, Botanist, and three other careers that you can choose to pursue in Sims 4

5) Civic Planner (Civil Designer) ~$14,000/week

The Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack includes the Civil Designer Career. If you are interested in establishing plans to make your community more eco-friendly or enjoy the idea of recycling and fabrication, this Career is for you. It is divided into two branches: Civic Planner and Green Technician.

At rank 10, The Civic Planner will earn $350 per hour, which equates to $3,500 per day or $14,000 per week. The Sim will work four days a week as a City Master Planner, with a 10-hour shift. Keep in mind that the Sim will be gone most of the day due to the long work shift.

4) Botanist (Gardener) ~$14,700/week

The Seasons Expansion Pack includes the Gardener Career. You can choose to go to work or work from home an hour before your shift begins. At level four, this Career expands into Botanist and Floral Designer. The first requires the Gardening Skill, while the second requires the Flower Arranging Skill.

Unfortunately, only one branch pays well, and that is Botanist. When you reach level 10, you will work a seven-hour shift five days a week. Your remuneration will be $420 per hour. In other words, that is $2,940 daily or $14,700 per week in Sims 4.

3) Interstellar Smuggler (Astronaut) ~$14,868/week

The Astronaut Career is one of The Sims 4's most exciting Careers. The majority of the time, you will find yourself visiting space and engaging with Aliens. Since Aliens are unpredictable, you, as a Simmer, occasionally find yourself in amusing or terrifying situations.

Interstellar Smuggler and Space Ranger are the two branches of this Career. If you want to explore space while earning a good living, the first option is the greatest. At level 10, you will labor nine hours daily, four days per week. The hourly rate is $413, or $3,717 per day. This means you can earn up to $14,868 weekly with this Career in Sims 4.

2) Stylist (Style Influencer) ~$15,000

Surprisingly, the Style Influencer Career's Stylist branch pays far more than the Trend Setter branch. Both professions require an array of skills to advance, such as writing, painting, and charisma. They're largely the same, but the Stylist branch unlocks several interactions before the latter.

The Stylist branch will become available once you reach rank six in the Style Influencer Career. When you reach rank 10, you must make your Sim labor five days a week for six hours daily. You will be paid $500 per hour, which amounts to $3,000 per day or $15,000 per week in Sims 4.

1) Officer (Military) ~$16,880

A lot of new features were added to The Sims 4 Strangerville when it was released. The Military Career is one of them. This Career currently has the highest compensation of any Career. It has two branches, and when you reach level six, you can choose either of them as both get paid the same.

The Officer branch is the first. You must work eight hours a day, five days a week. The Covert Operator branch is similarly eight hours long but only four days a week. You will earn $422 per hour in both branches or $3,376 daily. This equates to a weekly salary of $16,880 for an Officer in Sims 4.

Sims 4 has a lot of interesting career choices, but these will give you the best value for your time.

