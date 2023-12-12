When will Clash Royale December update release? Release date and expected time across all regions

The Clash Royale December update is expected to be the last major overhaul of the year and will go live on December 13, 2023. While the starting time hasn't been updated as of writing, few predictions can be made about it based on past incidents.

Supercell has continued to make important changes to Clash Royale by introducing new mechanics and tweaking the old ones, and the December update won't be any different. So, this article will provide more details about its release.

Clash Royale December update release date

The release date was officially confirmed by Supercell via a post on the game's official X account. However, it's important to note that there could be a possible delay.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update was expected to be released on December 11, but it has been pushed back to December 12. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest information.

Expected Clash Royale December update release time

While Supercell has officially confirmed the date, the release time is still unknown. However, the developer has historically conducted all updates around 10 am UTC. The last one on December 1 had a maintenance that began at 10:15 am UTC.

The upcoming December 13 update could follow a similar timing schedule as well. Today's Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update is also expected to go live at 11 am UTC, so this seems to be the norm with Supercell.

Once the process of the update begins, the servers are expected to go down until the full maintenance is over. Players will then have to download the latest version from the iOS/Google Play Store to enjoy all the new changes.