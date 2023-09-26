When will EA FC Mobile maintenance end?

In preparation for the launch of EA FC Mobile, EA Sports is performing extensive maintenance on the game's servers. There's plenty of content waiting for players once the servers go live, including new cards, features, and more. While the maintenance period can be a hurdle for those who want to check out these in-game additions, the developer has already informed players about when it will end.

EA FC Mobile is getting a simultaneous launch with the console version. In fact, the mobile game will receive an annual update even before Standard Edition releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are plenty of innovations coming to the handheld version of the title, and all of them can be accessed once the server maintenance is over.

EA FC Mobile's server maintenance is running on schedule

On September 25, 2023, EA Sports announced that EA FC Mobile's servers would be taken down on September 26, 2023, to get it ready for the new season. The maintenance has begun as scheduled from midnight GMT/5:30 am IST. According to the developer, it will be a seven-hour affair.

In simple words, players will need to wait until 7:00 am GMT/12:30 pm IST to enjoy the title's new season.

Expand Tweet

When server maintenance is taking place in the console version, fans can play offline content. There's no such option available for mobile gamers, as they will require access to the servers, which are currently down.

While this can be frustrating, the new season of the title definitely looks exciting. EA Sports has already announced the Welcome to EA FC Mobile promo, which will be the first one for the new season. It features some really strong cards, including those of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. There are plenty of other picks that players can also choose from.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the game is once again moving back to one universal region, which could lead to greater demand and supply for cards. The new season will not only bring new promos and cards, but features like Power Shot will also be making their series debut on mobiles.

When Power Shots were introduced in consoles last year, they became a popular choice for many players. The same could happen on mobile devices, as gamers will have additional options regarding how they want to play.