"When will this guy learn just to get a f**king permit?" - Fans react as Marc Rebillet's live show in Chicago gets shut down by police

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Marc Rebillet, who is known for his viral "Your new morning alarm" video and ecstatic music performances, has been the subject of a shutdown at the hands of the Chicago Police Department. In a live stream on Twitch on January 20, 2024, Marc Rebillet could be seen performing in front of a huge crowd before being approached by police officers.

The officer then gestured for Marc to turn off the music, which was followed by jeers from the crowd. To calm the crowd, Marc exclaimed:

"Guys! Guys! Guys..."

Fans were left speculating why the artist did not acquire a permit for his performances:

Fans wonder why the artist does not acquire a permit

"Bruh is scared of a permit" - Fans react as Marc Rebillet's performance gets shut down by the Chicago Police

Marc Rebillet is an online musical artist who has earned himself a significant following across platforms, with 99,900 followers on Twitch and 2.31 million subscribers on YouTube. The streamer has been uploading on his channel since 2016 and has garnered over 209,000,000 views since.

The creator has a knack for performing live in front of huge crowds, many times on the street side. However, owing to the spontaneous nature of his performances, such as the one in this live stream, can cause issues with authorities.

A user stated that the artist was given time by the police officer to finish the music set as a polite gesture:

One netizen pointed out how Marc has been in the limelight since the time of the first iPhone, having been in the news for having sold his first spot in the line to buy it on its launch day:

Others, including many Chicago residents, had a few words to say about their police force. They talked about the rarity of seeing an officer carrying out their policing responsibilities, with some stating that they were "shocked" to see the Chicago Police Department do "literally anything":

Speculations about the reasons behind the sudden shutdown were rife, with a netizen wondering who called the police in the first place, while some wondered why the streamer does not get permission for his shows:

"Bruh is scared of a permit."

Marc Rebillet is not the only creator to get into trouble with the authorities. Recently, Kick streamer N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank made headlines after being nearly arrested by the police for charges of battery against YouTube prankster VitalyzdTV.

The drama between the two began as Vitaly asked N3on to sign images from Sam Frank's OnlyF*ns, causing a scuffle and eventually for Sam to spit on Vitaly's face.