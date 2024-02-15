When will OOTP 25 release? Dates, platforms, pre-order discount, and more

The legacy of Out of the Park Baseball is set to continue, as Com2us has announced OOTP 25's release date. The upcoming baseball management simulator is going to be bigger than ever and is now available for pre-order on multiple storefronts. Now is the perfect time for prospective buyers to enjoy a healthy discount.

The new title will be released globally on March 15, 2024. Moreover, gamers also have a great opportunity to play it in early access.

Over the years, the Out of the Park Baseball series has been a beloved destination for lovers of management simulation titles. Having many similarities with the Football Manager series, OOTP allows players to take a baseball franchise of their liking to lead them to glory. With that in mind, let's take a look at some important details regarding OOTP 25.

How to take part in OOTP 25 early access

Out of the Park is expected to follow its set schedule and be released in mid-March. Moreover, the title will offer three extra days of gameplay. To participate in this three-day early access that starts on March 12, you have to pre-order the title from the OOTP website.

How much will OOTP cost?

Currently, all those who choose to pre-order the title from the OOTP website will get a discount of 30%. This game's currently available for $34.99, thanks to this price cut. According to the developers, 2024's OOTP will also be released on both Epic Games Store and Steam.

Both platforms will feature the same 30% discount on the game for one week after its launch. The title's regular price will be $49.99.

There are plenty of exciting additions that are expected to be made in this year's lineup. After all, OOTP 25 will mark the completion of 25 years of the series, and the developers have big plans in store.

Not only will the new gave have all the updated squads and rosters, but an overhauled player development system is also going to be available in career mode. More details are expected to be released in the lead-up to the release date.