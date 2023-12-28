Valve has recently disclosed its yearly charts, which showcase some of 2023's highest-earning games on Steam. As the year comes to an end, Valve has announced which titles outperformed others in terms of copies sold on the Steam marketplace. The list includes video games released this year in 2023 and older titles that are either ongoing or had an enormous update that rekindled interest in the game.

The list also allows you to check out some of the best titles available at a discount because of the ongoing Winter Sale. This article covers all the 100 top sellers of 2023 shared by Valve.

Most earning games on Steam in 2023

The Steam page for its top-selling games of 2023 (Image via Valve)

The list is divided into four categories. Platinum represents the best-selling 12 games in 2023, gold represents the next 12 titles, silver the following 25, and bronze represents the rest.

You can check out the list by going to Steam's official website.

All Platinum highest-earning games on Steam in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 made a gigantic comeback this year (Image via CDPR)

The platinum tier is packed with several entries released this year, such as Baldur's Gate 3, ongoing games such as DOTA 2, and even titles that received major updates in 2023, such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Baldur's Gate 3

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

Hogwarts Legacy

Destiny 2

Cyberpunk 2077

DOTA 2

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Call of Duty (combining Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone)

Counter-Strike 2

All Gold highest-earning games on Steam in 2023

The lands between are still a popular destination for gamers (Image via FromSoftware)

From sports titles like FC 24 to single-player action games like Armored Core 6, here are the top-earning games on Steam in the gold category:

War Thunder

Grand Theft Auto 5

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Red Dead Redemption 2

EA Sports FC 24

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Dead by Daylight

Warframe

Resident Evil 4

Naraka: Bladepoint

FIFA 23

Elden Ring

All Silver highest-earning games on Steam in 2023

Any year is good to become a pirate legend (Image via Rare)

Here are all the top-earning games on Steam for the silver category according to the 2023 Steam charts:

Sea of Thieves

Stellaris

Rust

Dead Space Remake

Total War: Warhammer 3

Street Fighter 6

Final Fantasy 14

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Party Animals

Forza Horizon 5

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Lethal Company

The Sims 4

ARK: Survival Ascended

New World

NBA 2K23

BattleBit Remastered

Team Fortress 2

Remnant 2

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

Black Desert

Cities Skylines 2

Project Zomboid

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The Elder Scrolls Online

All Bronze highest-earning games on Steam in 2023

Persona 5 Royal, surprisingly, is one of the best-selling games (Image via SEGA)

Here are all the most earning games on Steam for the bronze tier according to the charts for the year 2023. Some surprising games have made it to the list, like Battlefield 2042, which received a negative reception from the community when it launched back in 2021.

Battlefield 2042

American Truck Simulator

It Takes Two

Ready or Not

Deep Rock Galactic

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Spider-Man Remastered

ARK: Survival Evolved

Persona 5 Royal

Mortal Kombat 1

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Monster Hunter: World

Stardew Valley

Monster Hunter Rise

Hearts of Iron 4

The Outlast Trials

Anno 1800

Borderlands 3

Payday 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Raft

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition

Crusader Kings 3

F1 23

Phasmophobia

Age of Wonders 4

Terraria

Fallout 76

World of Warships

The Last of Us Part 1

Grounded

Atomic Heart

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Summoners War: Chronicles

RimWorld

Cities: Skylines

Path of Exile

DayZ

Dredge

Lies of P

No Man's Sky

Wallpaper Engine

Hunt: Showdown

Dave the Diver

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

Farming Simulator 22

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BeamNG.Drive

Valve is also holding the annual Winter Sale to commemorate the holiday season, offering massive discounts across all genres. The sale ends on January 4, 2024.