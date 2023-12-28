Valve has recently disclosed its yearly charts, which showcase some of 2023's highest-earning games on Steam. As the year comes to an end, Valve has announced which titles outperformed others in terms of copies sold on the Steam marketplace. The list includes video games released this year in 2023 and older titles that are either ongoing or had an enormous update that rekindled interest in the game.
The list also allows you to check out some of the best titles available at a discount because of the ongoing Winter Sale. This article covers all the 100 top sellers of 2023 shared by Valve.
Most earning games on Steam in 2023
The list is divided into four categories. Platinum represents the best-selling 12 games in 2023, gold represents the next 12 titles, silver the following 25, and bronze represents the rest.
You can check out the list by going to Steam's official website.
All Platinum highest-earning games on Steam in 2023
The platinum tier is packed with several entries released this year, such as Baldur's Gate 3, ongoing games such as DOTA 2, and even titles that received major updates in 2023, such as Cyberpunk 2077.
- Sons of the Forest
- Starfield
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Destiny 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DOTA 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Call of Duty (combining Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone)
- Counter-Strike 2
All Gold highest-earning games on Steam in 2023
From sports titles like FC 24 to single-player action games like Armored Core 6, here are the top-earning games on Steam in the gold category:
- War Thunder
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Dead by Daylight
- Warframe
- Resident Evil 4
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
All Silver highest-earning games on Steam in 2023
Here are all the top-earning games on Steam for the silver category according to the 2023 Steam charts:
- Sea of Thieves
- Stellaris
- Rust
- Dead Space Remake
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Street Fighter 6
- Final Fantasy 14
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Party Animals
- Forza Horizon 5
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Lethal Company
- The Sims 4
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- New World
- NBA 2K23
- BattleBit Remastered
- Team Fortress 2
- Remnant 2
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6
- Black Desert
- Cities Skylines 2
- Project Zomboid
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- The Elder Scrolls Online
All Bronze highest-earning games on Steam in 2023
Here are all the most earning games on Steam for the bronze tier according to the charts for the year 2023. Some surprising games have made it to the list, like Battlefield 2042, which received a negative reception from the community when it launched back in 2021.
- Battlefield 2042
- American Truck Simulator
- It Takes Two
- Ready or Not
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Spider-Man Remastered
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Persona 5 Royal
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Monster Hunter: World
- Stardew Valley
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Hearts of Iron 4
- The Outlast Trials
- Anno 1800
- Borderlands 3
- Payday 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
- Raft
- Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
- Crusader Kings 3
- F1 23
- Phasmophobia
- Age of Wonders 4
- Terraria
- Fallout 76
- World of Warships
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Grounded
- Atomic Heart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Summoners War: Chronicles
- RimWorld
- Cities: Skylines
- Path of Exile
- DayZ
- Dredge
- Lies of P
- No Man's Sky
- Wallpaper Engine
- Hunt: Showdown
- Dave the Diver
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- Farming Simulator 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- BeamNG.Drive
Valve is also holding the annual Winter Sale to commemorate the holiday season, offering massive discounts across all genres. The sale ends on January 4, 2024.