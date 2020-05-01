When will PUBG Lite's new update come? 

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 is around the corner and its release date has officially been announced. The Season 12 Winners Pass will bring in a lot of exclusive rewards, missions and outfits. The players can upgrade their pass to Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending a certain amount of BC.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 was rolled out on 1st May 2020 and will remain active for about a month. The announcement of the new season was made by PUBG Mobile Lite on its official Twitter handle.

The new update will bring in traditional outfits and a golden Pan Skin among other rewards. The traditional dress can be obtained on the first level itself and the outfit will come with an exclusive emote. Only players who upgrade their Winners Pass would be eligible for these rewards.

The players with the free Winners Pass will get a parachute skin on the 15th level and a golden AKM skin on the 30th level. The players can complete the listed missions to unlock these exclusive rewards that come with the Winners Pass or the Elite Winners Pass.

However, the price of the Elite Winners Pass and Elite Upgrade Plus has not yet been revealed by PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a slightly simpler version of PUBG Mobile. The former has been specially designed for low-end devices that encounter problems in running the latter smoothly. The game is built with Unreal Engine 4 and is compatible with devices having 1GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite has over a hundred million downloads on Google Playstore and has a rating of 4.3. So far, the game has been available for download only on Android devices and there hasn't been any announcement regarding its launch for iOS devices.

