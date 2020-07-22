When will the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update come out today

PUBG Mobile Lite players are hyped and excited about the much-awaited 0.18.0 update. It will bring in several new features, including the first-anniversary lobby, TDM Ruins, and many other features. As already hinted, the 25th of July will mark the first anniversary of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The users have been eagerly waiting for this update for quite some time now, and the release date was officially announced on the 21st of July, just a day before the update. Here is a snippet of the announcement.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is finally here, and the process for the same has started. However, the timing of the update may differ from device to device. A message from the administrator on the official PUBG Mobile Lite discord server stated the same.

According to the official announcement made yesterday, it was stated that the servers would not be taken down for the update. The update's size is around 330 MB, so players have to make sure that they have enough space on their devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 patch notes

The update will also mark the first anniversary of the game and bring in the first anniversary lobby and several other new features. A new landscape has also been added at the Ruins in the Varenga Map.

The announcement also stated that players would be rewarded for updating the game. They can collect Outfit Coupon Scrap ×2 after updating to the new version of the game. They are also advised to upgrade PUBG Mobile Lite as soon as possible because players using the older version will not be able to play with those using the newer version.