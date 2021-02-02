Where to find the new exotic weapon Chug Cannon (Slurp Bazooka) in Fortnite

The Chug Cannon or Slurp Bazooka exotic weapon, released with update 15.30, is definitely one of the strongest defensive items ever introduced to Fortnite.

The Chug Cannon not only heals the player or the teammate that it is being fired at, but also replenishes the player's shields. Although this exotic weapon is awfully similar to the Bandage Bazooka, the now-vaulted weapon could only replenish a player's health and not shields.

Finding the Chug Cannon in Fortnite is quite similar to all other exotic weapons in the game. Players will need to find the specific NPC in possession of the Chug Cannon and purchase it of them in exchange for Gold Bars. The Chug Cannon weapon can only be obtained from the NPC named Remedy in Fortnite.

Similar to the Burst Quad Launcher that was also introduced with update 15.30, the Chug Cannon will also cost players 600 Gold Bars to purchase. However, finding Remedy can be a bit tricky, as this NPC can in be either of its two spawn locations.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite.

Chug Cannon (Slurp Bazooka) in Fortnite

The two locations where Remedy can spawn with the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in their inventory are:

Remedy can either be found at Craggy Cliffs; or

Remedy can be found at the Hilltop House located northeast of Pleasant Park.

To acquire the Chug Cannon in Fortnite, players will need to follow a series of steps. These steps are:

While dropping from the Battle Bus, players should head to either of the two possible spawn locations for Remedy

If the player is unable to locate Remedy where they land, then they are advised to head over towards the other POI.

Once the player has located Remedy, they will see three conversation dots appear above the NPCs model. Players need to interact with the NPC to proceed.

When the player interacts with Remedy, the NPC presents players with the option to purchase the Chug Cannon exotic weapon.

Players need to confirm their purchase in exchange for Gold Bars to claim the exotic weapon for themselves.

Following these steps will allow players to claim the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite. This specific exotic weapon shoots crossbow bolts which heals players by 18 points. Additionally, the Chug Cannon has an extremely low reload duration of 1.1 seconds, allowing players to continuously heal themselves and their allies.

When used properly in squad mode, the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite can be an absolute game-changer in crucial scenarios.