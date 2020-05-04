Where is PUBG Mobile redemption center?

The PUBG Mobile redemption center

PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale shooting game. In a normal match of PUBG Mobile, a maximum of hundred players land on a pre-specified map and battle each other to survive till the end. The last team or player remaining wins the match. The game provides different game modes and various battle maps.

Similar to most games, PUBG Mobile offers players with in-game skins and other accessories that they can use to customize their character and weapons. There is a variety of skins and other accessories available for players in the game. Users have the ability to customize the characteristics of their appearance like their glasses, hairstyle, hats, weapon skins and also things like their parachutes and vehicles.

Cosmetic items can be obtained through random drops, but they are usually very repetitive and offer very common skins. Rare and attractive skins can be purchased by spending real money, but easier and cheaper alternatives also exist. The PUBG developers have also provided a way of redeeming rewards in the game.

PUBG redemption center is an official website launched by the company to help its players earn free in-game rewards. The website requires the Character ID, the Redeem Code and a Verification Code, which is similar to a captcha for security.

After putting in the required details, the website will detect the player’s account and send the reward. There are different kinds of rewards like a free M416 gun skin, a Kar98 gun skin, a legendary outfit and even a free companion.

Note: Redeem codes are available from various online sources but expire after a specified period of time set by PUBG Mobile developers.

Where can one redeem PUBG codes?

One can redeem the codes from the PUBG redemption center official website link here.