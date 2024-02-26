Who was Aaron Bushnell? US Air Force member's Twitch channel gets removed after broadcasting self-immolation

Aaron Bushnell, a US Air Force member, had his Twitch channel removed on February 26, 2024, after broadcasting self-immolation. X user @taliaotg (Talia Jane) posted a series of tweets earlier today, reporting that an individual had self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. They provided more details about the incident, writing:

"The individual, wearing fatigues, introduces himself as 'an active duty member of the US Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.' After ignition, he repeatedly yells 'Free Palestine.'"

Later that day, user @taliaotg claimed that the person's "loved ones" contacted them, revealing their identity. The netizen stated that the individual was Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old Air Force member:

"Loved ones of Aaron Bushnell, 25, reached out to me and gave me consent to post a blurred version of Bushnell’s protest today against genocide in Palestine. 'Aaron is the kindest, gentlest, silliest little kid in the Air Force,' said Errico, who met Bushnell in 2022."

X user @taliaotg posted another update, saying the Amazon-owned platform had deleted Aaron Bushnell's channel. They shared a screenshot:

"UPDATE: Twitch nuked the channel! For media verification: I screenshot the channel and screen recorded the video."

"Seems to have been created for this video" - X user provides details about Aaron Bushnell's Twitch channel after it gets removed following self-immolation

On the same day, X user @taliaotg shared additional information about Aaron Bushnell's Twitch broadcast. According to them, Bushnell's channel had no previous live streams or subscribers and was created to broadcast self-immolation:

"More details for clarity: The still above is from a live broadcast on a Twitch channel bearing no other videos, no subscribers. Seems to have been created for this video, only."

User @taliaotg described what happened during the livestream, writing:

"Video begins with him introducing himself and picking up the device he's filming on, which I believe is likely a phone due to video (being) filmed vertically. He is alone and walks past the embassy of Ghana, filming himself speaking, before stopping at the driveway later reported to be the Israeli embassy."

They added:

"He sets the device on the ground at the end of the driveway and walks up toward the gate. The device stays upright, suggesting some kind of mini tripod or stabilizer affixed to it. The video ends with a responding white shirt picking the device up asking, 'What is this? Who is this?'"

Later that day, X user @taliaotg reported Aaron Bushnell died from his injuries. Twitch had not responded to the situation at the time of writing. What they say remains to be seen.