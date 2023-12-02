Who is Alex in the latest MrBeast video? Winner of $450,000 for staying in a grocery store for 45 days

James Stephen Donaldson, who is popularly known as MrBeast, has gained significant fame on YouTube for his videos that involve undertaking extreme challenges and giving away money to his viewers. His latest video involves him offering $10,000 per day to any person who can survive by staying inside a grocery store for as long as possible. In the video, MrBeast approaches a random person named Alex and asks him to stay inside the grocery store for as long as he can.

The person from the video, Alex, is a member of MrBeast's casting team and has previously worked with Jimmy in his other videos. The video was released today, December 2, 2023, and has already received over 10 million views in just two hours. As part of Jimmy's challenge, Alex was extremely determined to win money and ultimately succeeded in winning $450,000 for staying in the store for 45 days.

"That's crazy": Fans react to Alex winning big in MrBeast's latest video

MrBeast has a history of giving away money to friends or viewers. He has previously given away an island, offered money to people who could stay inside a circle, and donated to charity. He has also made headlines recently by burying himself underground for seven days in a risky and viral video.

A popular streamer and X account posted about Alex winning $450K in the content creator's latest video, prompting many MrBeast fans and users to respond to the post immediately.

One user thought it was crazy to earn money just to stay in a store. Others commented that MrBeast just wants to spend money since he is bored with it.

User @Bmulz1 said that they wished they got an opportunity like Alex.

Despite the positive feedback from many X users, one person expressed their doubts regarding the authenticity of the challenge.

The legendary content creator announced this video beforehand on December 1, 2023, and even posted a short trailer to it on his Instagram.

In just a few hours, MrBeast's latest video has gained significantly more views than his previous ones. The owner of Beast Burger had announced a while back that he is in a race against T-Series, an Indian music label, to be the most subscribed channel on YouTube.

He also reassured his Indian fans that this competition has nothing to do with countries and that he loves all of his fans. Currently, MrBeast has 216 million subscribers on YouTube and his following continues to grow.