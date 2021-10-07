Who is Critical Role on Twitch? The streaming team that has earned $9.6 million from Twitch

Twitch's massive recent leak brought a lot of information out of the shadows. Most notably, the top Twitch streamers have had their total revenue for the last two years revealed, prompting a wide array of responses from both fans as well as critics. There are several Twitch streamers who made millions from the streaming platform over the past two years, but none of them have made more than Critical Role, who topped out at a cool $9.6 million since 2019.

Critical Role is obviously one of the most popular streamers in recent memory, but many may not know exactly who or what they are. Here's the complete guide to the top earning Twitch streaming team.

Who is Critical Role on Twitch?

Critical Role is best known for being "a band of professional voice actors who improvise, roleplay, and roll their way through a 'Dungeon and Dragons' campaign." The voice actors play a diverse cast of characters, who go on adventures within their fictional kingdom.

Critical Role @CriticalRole

critrole.com/icymi-campaign… In case you missed our announcement live…CRITICAL ROLE CAMPAIGN 3 WILL PREMIERE ON OCT. 21st at 7pm PACIFIC!Check out our State of the Role summary for details on everything to come. ⚔️ In case you missed our announcement live…CRITICAL ROLE CAMPAIGN 3 WILL PREMIERE ON OCT. 21st at 7pm PACIFIC!Check out our State of the Role summary for details on everything to come. ⚔️

critrole.com/icymi-campaign…

The streaming team currently has over 800 thousand subscribers on Twitch and some of their recent streams have reached several hundred thousand views. Obviously, the group is known for their Dungeons and Dragons playthroughs, but according to Twitch, their stream history is much more diverse than that.

Critical Role has done a wide variety of streams in its history (Image via Twitch)

They have recently streamed Just Chatting, Music, Elder Scrolls Online, Tabletop RPGs, and, of course, Dungeons and Dragons. The popular group is notably made up of several voice actors including:

Matthew Mercer- Overwatch, Monsters University

Marisha Ray- 8.13, Batgirl: Spoiled

Liam O'Brien- Final Fantasy VII, Asura's Wrath

Laura Bailey- The Last of Us: Part II, Spider-Man PS4

Ashley Johnson- The Avengers, The Last of Us

Travis Willingham- Avengers Assemble, Batman: The Telltale Series

Sam Riegel- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Persona 4

Obviously, they make up one of the most profitable Twitch channels on the entire platform with nearly $10 million over the last two years. Dungeons and Dragons is quite a popular game, but it's more likely the people playing it that draw such a large audience.

