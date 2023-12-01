Who is the favorite driver of F1 23 players? All data and stats revealed

With another exciting season coming to an end, EA Sports has revealed plenty of data surrounding F1 23 and the choices that have been made by the players. The entire data set was provided earlier today, on December 1, and certainly makes for an interesting case study. Not only does it shed light on everyone's favorite drivers, but it suggests that a few of the tracks are preferred over others.

Since its release earlier in 2023, EA Sports has made consistent updates to F1 23 to keep the players engaged. This has been in the form of live content that has presented the community with amazing challenges and interesting rewards. Moreover, additions like a fully playable Formula 2 have created a massive difference. That said, let's take a look at which driver has won the hearts of gamers so far.

Max Verstappen has been a unanimous choice of F1 23 gamers

The Red Bull driver has been in scintillating form in real life, and has become a dominant force like none other in recent times. It's quite natural that he is the community's favorite. He is closely followed by Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The in-game data has revealed that Bahrain, Melbourne, and Australia are the most popular tracks among F1 23 players. The community has also shown a general preference for traditional circuits over street.

Since release, players have come together to rack up over 1 billion laps across different modes. This is quite massive in every sense, and this distance has been covered over 73 million races.

All the major achievements of the community (Image via Codemasters)

Codemasters' Senior Creative Director, Lee Mather, had plenty of positive words on this matter.

"Max Verstappen's exceptional performance and Red Bull's dominance on the track has marked this year’s season. It is very interesting to see how this has also been reflected in our game through players’ choices. It’s extremely gratifying to see the intense level of global engagement in F1 23 and how well-received new features like red flags and Pro Challenges have been. We look forward to another year of high-speed competition and providing even more engaging experiences for our dedicated players around the world."

While the F1 season might have come to an end, there could be more content awaiting the players of this title before the next one starts.