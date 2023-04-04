Who shot Tanner Cook? Shocking incident sees YouTuber get shot while playing a prank

21-year-old American YouTuber Tanner Cook made headlines today after video footage emerged of him being shot while recording a prank at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia. One-half of Classified Goons and a self-described "bonehead," Cook shared updates of his condition following being shot in the stomach by 31-year-old Alan Colie. Following severe injuries sustained to his liver and stomach by the bullet, the YouTuber was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tanner addressed local and national media from his hospital bed the following morning stating he would not give up his passion for content creation despite his recent experience. Doctors are hopeful that he will make a complete recovery.

31-year-old held for shooting Tanner Cook inside a mall

Following the shooting incident, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not share the personal details of the victim but identified him after initiating the arraignment process for 31-year-old Alan Colie, the suspect. A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Alan was charged and arrested on the grounds of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building.

As per Sheriff Mike Chapman, the incident transpired after Tanner's prank agitated the 31-year-old which ultimately led to a fight breaking out within the premises of the Dulles Town Center.

While speaking to WUSA9 from the ICU ward, Cook stated:

"“I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well.”

He added that Colie did not say anything before brandishing his gun and firing at the aspiring prankster. This marks yet another case of unnecessary gun violence, an issue that continues to plague the United States.

The internet reacts to shooting incident

This is not the first time a prank video has gone awry and ended up with a content creator in a life-threatening situation. This comes after 20-year-old Timothy Wilks was shot and killed while participating in a prank robbery in 2020.

However, denizens on the internet have not been as sympathetic to Cook's plight, with many of them actively blaming the young content creator for going out of his way to annoy and bother people.

While some have opted to question what type of prank could result in a near-fatal incident, others have reiterated the notion that pranksters on YouTube are constantly going out of their way to shoot content at the expense of others.

