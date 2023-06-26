Who will win women's FIFA World Cup 2023? FIFA 23 makes bold predictions

USA defeated Germany to win the women’s FIFA World Cup 2023, according to a FIFA 23 simulation run by EA Sports, who repeated an activity they had conducted earlier in October 2022 when Argentina was predicted to win the men’s world cup. Naturally, football fans in the United States will hope that lightning strikes twice and the predictions come true again.

EA Sports has presented the full run of the knockouts in an official post on the game’s website. The simulated results include some absolute shocks along the way, which includes Panama qualifying for the knockouts. The final seems to have taken between two firm favorites, where the USA has managed to get the better of Germany after a thrilling contest.

What are the full results of the women’s FIFA World Cup 2023, according to FIFA 23?

EA SPORTS FIFA



See how the FIFA Women's World Cup played out in the



simulation and make your own predictions now

The results have been disclosed starting from the Round of 16. Here are the fixtures which took place at that stage:

Switzerland vs. Japan

USA vs Sweden

Spain vs. Norway

Italy vs. Netherlands

Canada vs. Denmark

France vs Colombia

England vs. Australia

Germany vs. Panama

Here are the quarter-final results of the simulated women’s FIFA World Cup 2023 in FIFA 23:

Switzerland 1-2 USA

Norway 3-1 Italy

Canada 1-3 France

England 2-4 Germany

The semis witnessed the USA winning 3-1 against Norway while Germany managed to win by a solitary goal against France. The final was tied 2-2 at one stage, but Alex Morgan scored twice in the second half to help the USA secure their third World Cup trophy.

According to the simulation, Alex Morgan, Alex Putellas, and Alex Popp were the top goal-scorers of the tournament. Spaniard Putellas won the Golden Boot thanks to her higher number of assists.

FUT Mentor



Sam Kerr 91 OVR

Alexia Putellas 91 OVR

Caroline Graham Hansen 90 OVR

Alex Morgan 90 OVR



EA has shared FIFA 23 Women's World Cup Ratings
Sam Kerr 91 OVR
Alexia Putellas 91 OVR
Caroline Graham Hansen 90 OVR
Alex Morgan 90 OVR
I expect these ratings to stay the same or be very similar in EA Sports FC Ultimate Team

It remains to be seen whether real-life matches the simulation results of FIFA 23. Gamers can also create their version, as the women’s FIFA World Cup 2023 will be fully available as a separate DLC. It will feature the full tournament, all the qualified nations, and licensed footballers.

The latest DLC comes amidst rumors of EA Sports implementing women's football to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC. Players can access the women's World Cup towards the end of June.

