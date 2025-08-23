Did Gaimin Gladiators drop out of Dota 2 TI 2025? Recent developments explored

Gaimin Gladiators will no longer take part in Dota 2 The International 2025 (TI 14). Valve shared the recent development on the @dota2ti official X channel. The team, comprising of watson, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Malady, had scored a direct invitation to TI 14 based on their performance during this season.The organizers are currently in the process of figuring out which outfit can be a &quot;suitable replacement team&quot; for GG in the upcoming tournament.Also Read: The International 2025: Schedule, prize pool, teams, and moreGaimin Gladiators x TI 14 drop out exploredValve's post on X read:&quot;On Sunday, the Gaimin Gladiators organization informed us that they were withdrawing their team from The International. After talking with the invited players directly, we learned they were unable to come to an agreement with their organization that would allow them to participate. We are now in the process of finding a suitable replacement team.&quot;In the recently released The International 2025's team and talent supporter bundles, fans were quick to notice that Gaimin Gladiator's tab had nothing to offer. There hasn't been an official confirmation regarding the reason behind this decision, but the co-founder and president of GG, Nick Cuccovillo, initially said on X:&quot;I want to share that Gaimin Gladiators won’t be competing at TI this year. Some internal matters between the players and the organization made it impossible for us to move forward with a roster. For now, I can’t go into more detail as there are legal considerations involved, but I’ll share more when I’m able to.&quot;He later posted again, mentioning:&quot;We know there’s been a lot of chatter around Gaimin Gladiators’ Dota 2 team and TI 2025. Things have escalated, and we know not everyone has the full picture. There are a lot of speculations going around, and us being bad guys. Trust me, this is not what we wanted, and we tried many ways to resolve it. A more formal update will be coming soon, but for now, we can’t share more due to legal reasons.&quot;Will Gaimin Gladiators players play under a different banner at TI 2025?As mentioned in Valve's post, the Gaimin Gladiators players who qualified for TI 14 will not be participating in The International 2025 either as GG or under any other Dota 2 org/banner. Instead, another team will take up the now vacant spot.Which teams can potentially get an invite to TI 14 in place of Gaimin Gladiators?If we factor in GG's Western Europe region, the first candidate that comes to mind is OG. The team was eliminated by Nigma Galaxy in the Regional Closed Qualifier Lower Bracket Final, placing third and narrowly missing out on a TI 14 berth.A counterargument here would be that GG was directly invited based on their performance and not through regional qualifiers. Thus, Valve should factor in all remaining teams and their performances in the past year. Another issue might be obtaining a visa for the event on time.We will share any further news we hear on this developing matter as and when it arrives. For now, Dota 2 players have been given 10 extra fantasy rolls because of Gaimin Gladiator dropping out. The tournament is due to start on September 4, 2025.