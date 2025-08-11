The International 2025: Schedule, prize pool, teams, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 11, 2025 04:41 GMT
The International 2025 guide (Image via Valve)
The International 2025 guide (Image via Valve)

The International 2025, or TI 2025, is the fourteenth edition of Dota 2's prestigious annual event. This year's chapter will take place in Hamburg, Germany. The event is divided into the Group Stage (The Road to The International) and the Playoffs (The International).

Ad

A total of sixteen Dota 2 teams from around the world will battle it out for the Aegis of Champions. The participants were selected through a mixture of direct invitations, regional qualifiers, and open qualifiers. With less than a few weeks to go, it's a good time to recap everything we know about the event.

Also Read: What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explained

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The International 2025 (TI 14) guide

TI 2025: Schedule, format, and prize pool

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

TI 14 will run from September 4, 2025, to September 14, 2025, in Hamburg, Germany. The Playoffs will take place in the Barclays Arena. The schedule and format are as follows:

Stage DubbedFormatDate
Group StageThe Road to The InternationalSwiss-system of sixteen teams- All best-of-three matches- Top three teams progress to playoffs- 4th to 13th place teams in a special elimination round- Remaining teams are eliminatedElimination Round- Five teams progress to playoffs- Rest are eliminatedSeptember 4 to September 7
PlayoffsThe International- Double-elimination bracket
- All matches are best-of-three, except a best-of-five Grand Final		September 11 to September 14
Ad

While the complete prize pool for Dota 2 TI 2025 isn't available yet, the base number is expected at 1.6 million USD (same as it has been for other years). The rest is usually added through crowdfunding.

With the discontinuation of the famed Battle Pass, TI 2024 had the paid The International 2024 Compendium. The final prize pool for the tournament, after contributions, came to $2,776,566.

TI 2025: Qualified teams

The following Dota 2 teams have qualified for The International 2025:

Ad
TeamQualificationPlayers
Team LiquidDirect Invitation
miCKe, Nisha, SaberLight, Boxi, Insania
PARIVISIONDirect Invitation
Satanic, No[o]ne-, DM, 9Class, Dukalis
BetBoom TeamDirect Invitation
Pure, gpk, MieRo, Save-, Kataomi`
Team TideboundDirect Invitation
shiro, NothingTo Say, Bach, planet, y`
Gaimin GladiatorsDirect Invitation
watson, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Malady
Team SpiritDirect Invitation
Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, rue, Miposhka
Team FalconsDirect Invitation
skiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, Sneyking
Tundra EsportsDirect Invitation
Crystallis, bzm, 33, Saksa, Whitemon
NAVIRegional Qualifiers (Western Europe)
gotthejuice, Niku, pma, Zayac, Riddys
Nigma GalaxyRegional Qualifiers (Western Europe)
Ghost, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, GH
Aurora GamingRegional Qualifiers (Eastern Europe)
Nightfall, kiyotaka, TORONTOTOKYO, Mira, panto
Xtreme gamingRegional Qualifiers (China)
Ame, Xm, Xxs, XinQ, poloson
Team NemesisRegional Qualifiers (Southeast Asia)
Akashi, Mac, Raven, Jing, Erice
BOOM EsportsRegional Qualifiers (Southeast Asia)
jaCkky, Armel, Jabz, TIMS, Jaunuel
WildcardRegional Qualifiers (North America)
Yamsun, RCY, Fayde, Bignum, Speeed
HEROICRegional Qualifiers (South America)
Yuma, 4nalog, Wisper, Scofield
Ad
Ad

The International 2025 livestream: Where to watch

You can catch TI 14 live at the following links:

There will also be livestreams from different members of the community on Twitch and YouTube if you wish to stray from the official broadcasts.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications