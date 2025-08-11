The International 2025: Schedule, prize pool, teams, and more

The International 2025, or TI 2025, is the fourteenth edition of Dota 2's prestigious annual event. This year's chapter will take place in Hamburg, Germany. The event is divided into the Group Stage (The Road to The International) and the Playoffs (The International).A total of sixteen Dota 2 teams from around the world will battle it out for the Aegis of Champions. The participants were selected through a mixture of direct invitations, regional qualifiers, and open qualifiers. With less than a few weeks to go, it's a good time to recap everything we know about the event.Also Read: What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explainedThe International 2025 (TI 14) guideTI 2025: Schedule, format, and prize poolTI 14 will run from September 4, 2025, to September 14, 2025, in Hamburg, Germany. The Playoffs will take place in the Barclays Arena. The schedule and format are as follows:Stage DubbedFormatDateGroup StageThe Road to The InternationalSwiss-system of sixteen teams- All best-of-three matches- Top three teams progress to playoffs- 4th to 13th place teams in a special elimination round- Remaining teams are eliminatedElimination Round- Five teams progress to playoffs- Rest are eliminatedSeptember 4 to September 7PlayoffsThe International- Double-elimination bracket- All matches are best-of-three, except a best-of-five Grand FinalSeptember 11 to September 14While the complete prize pool for Dota 2 TI 2025 isn't available yet, the base number is expected at 1.6 million USD (same as it has been for other years). The rest is usually added through crowdfunding.With the discontinuation of the famed Battle Pass, TI 2024 had the paid The International 2024 Compendium. The final prize pool for the tournament, after contributions, came to $2,776,566.TI 2025: Qualified teamsThe following Dota 2 teams have qualified for The International 2025:TeamQualificationPlayersTeam LiquidDirect InvitationmiCKe, Nisha, SaberLight, Boxi, InsaniaPARIVISIONDirect InvitationSatanic, No[o]ne-, DM, 9Class, DukalisBetBoom TeamDirect InvitationPure, gpk, MieRo, Save-, Kataomi`Team TideboundDirect Invitationshiro, NothingTo Say, Bach, planet, y`Gaimin GladiatorsDirect Invitationwatson, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, MaladyTeam SpiritDirect InvitationYatoro, Larl, Collapse, rue, MiposhkaTeam FalconsDirect Invitationskiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, SneykingTundra EsportsDirect InvitationCrystallis, bzm, 33, Saksa, WhitemonNAVIRegional Qualifiers (Western Europe)gotthejuice, Niku, pma, Zayac, RiddysNigma GalaxyRegional Qualifiers (Western Europe)Ghost, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, GHAurora GamingRegional Qualifiers (Eastern Europe)Nightfall, kiyotaka, TORONTOTOKYO, Mira, pantoXtreme gamingRegional Qualifiers (China)Ame, Xm, Xxs, XinQ, polosonTeam NemesisRegional Qualifiers (Southeast Asia)Akashi, Mac, Raven, Jing, EriceBOOM EsportsRegional Qualifiers (Southeast Asia)jaCkky, Armel, Jabz, TIMS, JaunuelWildcardRegional Qualifiers (North America)Yamsun, RCY, Fayde, Bignum, SpeeedHEROICRegional Qualifiers (South America)Yuma, 4nalog, Wisper, ScofieldThe International 2025 livestream: Where to watchYou can catch TI 14 live at the following links:English - Twitch / YouTubeRussian - Twitch / YouTubeThere will also be livestreams from different members of the community on Twitch and YouTube if you wish to stray from the official broadcasts.