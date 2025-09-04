Dota 2 TI 2025 schedule, standings, and results: Group stage and Playoffs

The Dota 2 TI 2025 (The International 14) is finally upon us, with 16 teams fighting for the Aegis of Champions. We will discuss the schedule of the Group Stage and the Playoffs for TI 14. The article will also be updated with the latest results and future matchups, so readers are encouraged to bookmark it to be up-to-date.The Group Stage runs from September 4 to 7, 2025, while the Playoffs go from September 11 to September 14, 2025. You can check out the Dota 2 The International 2025 prize pool, format, and teams guide to learn more about the tournament. Dota 2 TI 14 Group Stage schedule, standings, and resultsStandingsWe will update this section at the end of each day.Schedule and resultsMatchResultAurora vs XGTeam Spirit vs WildcardFalcons vs NemesisTundra vs Yakutou BrothersPARIVISION vs HEROICLiquid vs BOOMBetBoom vs Nigma GalaxyTidebound vs NAVIElimination roundAfter the TI 2025 Group Stage placements, the fourth to 13th placed teams will participate in an elimination round. Five teams will qualify for the playoffs from there.Dota 2 TI 14 Playoffs schedule, standings, and resultsWe will update this section once the Group Stage is completed. You can catch The International 2025 (TI 14) livestream on both Twitch and YouTube.