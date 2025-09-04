  • home icon
  Dota 2 TI 2025 schedule, standings, and results: Group stage and Playoffs

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Sep 04, 2025 09:01 GMT
Dota 2 Group Stage schedule and results (Image via Valve)
The Dota 2 TI 2025 (The International 14) is finally upon us, with 16 teams fighting for the Aegis of Champions. We will discuss the schedule of the Group Stage and the Playoffs for TI 14. The article will also be updated with the latest results and future matchups, so readers are encouraged to bookmark it to be up-to-date.

The Group Stage runs from September 4 to 7, 2025, while the Playoffs go from September 11 to September 14, 2025. You can check out the Dota 2 The International 2025 prize pool, format, and teams guide to learn more about the tournament.

Dota 2 TI 14 Group Stage schedule, standings, and results

Standings

We will update this section at the end of each day.

Schedule and results

MatchResult
Aurora vs XG
Team Spirit vs Wildcard
Falcons vs Nemesis
Tundra vs Yakutou Brothers
PARIVISION vs HEROIC
Liquid vs BOOM
BetBoom vs Nigma Galaxy
Tidebound vs NAVI
Elimination round

After the TI 2025 Group Stage placements, the fourth to 13th placed teams will participate in an elimination round. Five teams will qualify for the playoffs from there.

Dota 2 TI 14 Playoffs schedule, standings, and results

We will update this section once the Group Stage is completed.

You can catch The International 2025 (TI 14) livestream on both Twitch and YouTube.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
