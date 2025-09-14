Dota 2 TI 14 Grand Final Falcons vs XG live: Result, updates, and more 

The Dota 2 The International 2025 (TI 14) Grand Final is live with Team Falcons and Xtreme Gaming locking horns in a best-of-five. If you are unable to catch the livestream, keep this page bookmarked and reload it to be on top of what the two best Dota 2 teams of this season produce at the grandest stage of them all.

Game 1 is now live!

Live updates

Game 1

XG : Mars, Hoodwink, Elder Titan, Ursa, Queen of Pain

: Mars, Hoodwink, Elder Titan, Ursa, Queen of Pain Falcons: Pangolier, Snapfire, Enchantress, Sven, Ember Spirit

Game 1 draft is in! (Image via Valve)

The first five minutes of the game had the two teams at roughly equal net worth, with XG leading the kill score 5-1. Xtreme Gaming secured the first blood early on. While initially neither team tried to do anything quirky or risky, multiple kills came around the 4.30 mark. The first rune spawn saw four heroes gather, with Radiant's Hoodwink taking the Arcane rune.

Falcons put significant pressure on the midlane tier 1 tower around the 7-minute mark, bringing it below 50%. Meanwhile, Ame stole the Dire's wisdom rune. Xm finally denied XG's T1 tower at the 8.30 mark. A Radiant gank on the Snapfire backfired with Dire's core teleporting in and killing off the Mars. At the 10-minute mark, XG led the kill score 5-2, but the net worth remained equal.

By 12 minutes, Falcons had 11 stacks ready for their cores to munch on, but XG only had 2. While XG managed to score a few more kills (7-2), they were not able to increase the net worth gap and lost their bottom T1 tower. Mars completed Euls and smoked right after to no kill or push. Ame on Ursa, meanwhile, happily farmed with a Battle Fury all ready.

At 18 minutes, a massive team fight started off in the mid lane. Mars speared Ember, and QoP used ult to finish the kill. Pangolier, in response, used its ult. Enchantress died, but Mars used Arena. Sven showed up, but Ursa finished off the final few kills. The net worth remained balanced, with the kill score being 11-6 in favor of XG.

Another skirmish happened around 20 minutes, with XG coming up on top and securing the top Tormentor. The net worth favored Xtreme Gaming by 2k gold. Falcons main issue would be the lack of a hard save or resistance to an instant burst that can come from Xtreme Gaming in the first game of the Dota 2 TI 14 Grand Final.

Dota 2 The International 2025 Grand Final - Game 1 (Image via Valve)

In the 20- to 30-minute stretch, both Sven and Ursa avoided getting into fights and kept farming. Ursa did show up at the Roshan pit for a few swipes but then decided to disengage. XG finally completed the Roshan kill at 31 minutes (quite slow for a Ursa lineup). Falcons, meanwhile, took down the top Tormentor.

At 33 minutes, Sven shows up with Falcons to quickly burst down Queen of Pain in the top Dire jungle. The joy was short-lived because XG wrapped around from the side, killing off Sven and Snapfire. The score favored XG 14-7, but the net worth was 1k more for Falcons. Ursa did try to use the newly-crafted Abyssal Blade to kill Ember Spirit, but was unable to.

The next team fight broke out in the river in the mid lane. XG burst down Pangolier quickly before both teams disengaged. Skitter jumped in with Sven a minute later to get Mars while XG managed to kill Enchantress in this skirmish. One thing to note was that Xtreme Gaming had been quite adept at dewarding Falcons' wards.

Falcons smoked 4 man at the 40-minute mark to invade the Radiant jungle, but to no advantage. A few minutes later, another small skirmish broke out with Pangolier using ult. Neither team lost a hero. Ursa immediately secured the Roshan kill. A fight broke out after.

Ember Spirit died at the very beginning, isolated from his team. XG kited Sven while this was going on, negating his impact entirely. The fight ended with only Snapfire surviving on Falcons. Ursa dropped the Roshan Banner in the bottom lane and secured the T3 tower. XG led 21-8 with a net worth advantage of 12k gold.

The road to TI 14 Grand Final

Team Falcons

skiter

Malr1ne

ATF

Cr1t-

Sneyking

Xtreme Gaming

Ame

Xm

Xxs

XinQ

xNova

Team Falcons came through the Upper Bracket, defeating Tidebound, BetBoom Team, and PARIVISION. After being sent to the Lower Bracket by PARIVISION, XG dispatched Nigma Galaxy, BetBoom Team, and PARIVISION to book their berth in the TI 14 Grand Final.

There are a few potential fairytales (Ame picking up the Aegis of Champions / Aui picking up his third TI final win, with once as player and twice as coach) waiting to be written at the end of The International 2025, irrespective of which team wins.

In The International 2025, Xtreme Gaming met Team Falcons in the Group Stage Round 4. XG defeated them 2-1. According to tips.gg, Team Falcons leads head-to-head matchup against Xtreme Gaming 7-to-4. At the end of the day, though, all that would matter is which team is left standing with the Aegis of Champions once the dust settles.

Stay tuned - we will start our live coverage once the Dota 2 TI 14 Grand Final (XG vs Falcons) begins.

Follow Dota 2 The International 2025 (TI 14) livestream on either Twitch or YouTube.

