"Why are we dating?": Ice Poseidon and his girlfriend fight on camera over hot tub stream with Amouranth

Paul Denino, also known as Ice Poseidon, gained popularity on Kick and began his YouTube career by streaming Old School Runescape. He is currently in a relationship with fellow content creator Kimberly Hillner, also known as Kimmee. In a Kick stream titled 'Road Trip using only profits from Stake,' Ice Poseidon was seen meeting another popular streamer, Amouranth, and later seen in a jacuzzi with her.

Later in the stream, Paul was seen discussing the hot tub situation with another streamer, Ac7ionman. He then called Kimmee, which led to an argument between the two.

[Timestamp: 13:50 for the phone call]

The clip of Ice Poseidon's discussion with Kimmee over the phone also went viral on social media. As per the user who posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Paul was about to break things off with his girlfriend. He says in the clip:

"The expectations when we first started dating were, you're over that sh*t and you trust me. But clearly, you still don't trust me so like why are we dating? Without trust there is no relationship."

"He should have left": Fans and viewers discuss as Ice Poseidon gets into an argument with his girlfriend

Ice Poseidon gained recent popularity for his jail livestreams on Kick. However, the 29-year-old streamer has also made headlines for various reasons this year. These include the time he was detained for live streaming an escort, his arrest in Thailand for violating laws, and even his feud with Jon Zherka. Paul has been dating Kimberly for a significant amount of time.

After one of his recent live streams, some moments from the stream were clipped and shared widely across various platforms, including the popular accounts @DramaAlert and @Kick_Champ.Viewers. Many users have expressed their opinions on the situation, with one even blaming Ice Poseidon for not leaving the jacuzzi when everyone else did.

"Ice is dumb to sit alone in a hot tub alone with another woman. When all the other dudes were there it was okay but once they all left he should have left with them."

Drama Alert posted the clip while claiming that streamer Amouranth had destroyed their relationship:

Ac7ionMann himself commented on the X post saying that it's all for content and not serious:

This X user questioned if it was Ice's fault or his girlfriend's:

Another user, @itsBamidele, thought Kim was in the right to be angry:

Ice Poseidon currently has 135K followers on Kick and 707K subscribers on YouTube. Kimmee has yet to respond to the controversy or questions about their relationship.