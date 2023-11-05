"I walked out": Ac7ionMann quits Ice Poseidon's prison stream after failing to go through with extreme challenge

Popular Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMann", aka Actionman, recently quit the Ice Poseidon prison stream. In a clip on X, formerly Twitter, the content creator apologized to his fans for dropping out of the jail series and explained that the challenges that the participants had to go through were too much for him to handle.

Aaron was one of the many online personalities part of Ice Poseidon's prison stream. However, it appears that he has officially quit and confirmed that he was out, saying:

"What's up, guys? We here. I just walked out, man. They wanted to pour oatmeal and sh*t on my head with eggs and stuff. I walked out. I will admit, it was way harder than I thought it was going to be."

"Way harder than real prison": Ac7ionMann apologizes to fans after dropping out of Ice Poseidon's prison stream

Jail streams have become the next big thing in livestreaming, with many popular content creators doing marathon broadcasts emulating prison-like conditions for days at a time. Controversial IRL streamer Ice Poseidon is the latest individual to do it on Kick, having invited a number of fellow creators.

Ac7ionMann was among the initial group who started the prison stream but quit after finding it too hard. The challenge that made him make his exit in question entailed eggs and other food items being spilled on top of the participant's heads. The Kick streamer, however, could not handle it and even went as far as to say:

"Way more difficult than what I thought it was going to be. Absolutely, I can't believe I lasted that long. Those guys in there are warriors."

He also apologized to his fans for letting them down by quitting the Ice Poseidon prison stream without looking it through and revealed that he might even be taking a break, saying:

"I am sorry if I let you all down. I tried. Way harder than real prison, all that sh*t. I love you guys. I am taking a break or something. Or I will be back later."

Here are some fan reactions to the clip of Ac7ionMann apologizing on X, with many viewers trolling him for walking out.

Ac7ionMann himself has been embroiled in a number of controversies in the past. Only a few weeks ago, it was reported that this streamer was arrested on drug charges in Florida.