Who is Jonathan Blevins? YouTuber Ac7ionMann calls out Ninja’s brother for putting his family in danger

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' brother Jonathan Blevins caused quite the controversy recently after he allegedly doxed YouTuber and Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMann" on Tyler's stream. While playing Fortnite with his brother on stream, Jonathan, aka "BeardedBlevins," went on a rant against Ac7ionMann, claiming he faked "swatting" to gain clout and cause drama.

Aaron has now called out BeardedBlevins in a tweet, claiming Ninja's brother effectively doxed his family and put them in danger by giving away their address.

"Why did you lie and put my family in danger?": Ac7ionMann slams Ninja's brother Jonathan Blevins

Ac7ionMann @Ac7ionMann



It’s one thing to not like me or what I have to say but to claim I swat myself or my own family when you know that’s a lie is completely… Hey @ninja why did your brother @BeardedBlevins decide to claim to talk to a Vernon hills police detective and lie about me swatting myself?It’s one thing to not like me or what I have to say but to claim I swat myself or my own family when you know that’s a lie is completely… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hey @ninja why did your brother @BeardedBlevins decide to claim to talk to a Vernon hills police detective and lie about me swatting myself?It’s one thing to not like me or what I have to say but to claim I swat myself or my own family when you know that’s a lie is completely… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1jx9NTx4ar

In a recent tweet, YouTuber and Twitch turned Kick streamer Ac7ionMann called out Jonathan Blevins for allegedly lying about him on stream, saying that he had crossed a line:

"Hey @ninja why did your brother @BeardedBlevins decide to claim to talk to a Vernon hills police detective and lie about me swatting myself? It’s one thing to not like me or what I have to say but to claim I swat myself or my own family when you know that’s a lie is completely crossing the line."

He further claimed that the statements made by the Fortnite legend's brother caused undue panic in his family as Jonathan revealed the name of their locality when he spoke about knowing someone in the local police force. Calling the action doxing, the streamer concluded that the things said on stream put his family in danger:

"You said this in front of 10k people and my sister has her kid living there. Why did you lie, dox me, then put my family in danger over nothing?"

What exactly did Jonathan Blevins say?

The two Blevins brothers, Ninja and Jonathan "BeardedBlevins", were playing Fortnite duos while streaming on Twitch and other platforms when they started talking about Kick, the new streaming platform, and how it still has problems with moderation.

While talking about certain streams that are bad for the platform, Ninja recalled an incident with the streamer Ac7ionMann. The latter allegedly said some things about the former for no good reason after the Fortnite legend brought up the issue of gifted subscriptions inflating current Kick revenue numbers:

"He went on me for absolutely no reason and it was ridiculous... I talked about the gifted subs being inflated on Kick, and they are... I just think that it was ridiculous, just a severe and massive overreaction. Saw a clip like, he started roasting me, talking about how I had botted subs..."

Ninja clearly did not appreciate the way Ac7ionMann talked about him. As both of the brothers began speaking their minds on the issue, Jonathan Blevins attacked the Kick streamer, claiming he puts on an act for "every literal thing" and doesn't want people to know that:

"Here's the thing with Ac7ionMann dude, every literal thing he does is an act and he doesn't want people to know that, but it is. It's all an act."

Timestamp 2:31:23

At this point, Ninja stated he didn't want to dunk on the creator or Kick streamer unnecessarily and just wanted to be clear about not appreciating the way some things were said:

"I mean, whether it is or it's not I just think that... It's just like, have some respect. I wasn't even talking sh*t. That's the thing, I wasn't saying anything bad..."

However, Jonathan Blevins kept up the attack on Ac7ionMann, going as far as to claim that he swatted himself for clout because one of his friends works at the police department where the Kick streamer lives:

"Dude has swatted himself... My best friend is, or is not, a detective with Vernon Hills. Dude swats himself. Keep my brother's name out of your mouth."

The mention of jurisdiction and locality of the streamer's apparent address is the cause of controversy, with Ac7ionMann claiming Jonathan Blevins effectively doxed his family and put them in danger.

Twitter Reactions

Here are some general reactions from Twitter about the incident:

Skye @nsgSkye @Ac7ionMann @Ninja Doxxing would be exposing non public i formation ornusing it to harass you. Which they were having a discussion not targeting you. And your info is all out there, just a google search and anyone can see your full name, your record, etc. Its a price any larger streamer faces. @Ac7ionMann @Ninja Doxxing would be exposing non public i formation ornusing it to harass you. Which they were having a discussion not targeting you. And your info is all out there, just a google search and anyone can see your full name, your record, etc. Its a price any larger streamer faces.

Jq @SheLovesJq @Ac7ionMann 🏾 @Ninja Actionman vs Ninja I got 5k on actionman @Ac7ionMann @Ninja Actionman vs Ninja I got 5k on actionman 💪🏾

Megan @Strabawi @Ac7ionMann @Ninja The way he just casually doxxed you and ninja didn’t even care and proceeded to praise his brother lol… I thought doxxing wasn’t allowed? @Twitch @Ac7ionMann @Ninja The way he just casually doxxed you and ninja didn’t even care and proceeded to praise his brother lol… I thought doxxing wasn’t allowed? @Twitch

Like his brother Ninja, Jonathan Blevins is a full-time streamer on Twitch and streams a variety of games, but mostly Fortnite. He currently has over 68K followers on the platform and is attached to a Catholic educational institute.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes