"It’s pretty cool to see streamers making this amount of money" - Myth praises Kick's revenue split and compares it to Twitch

Popular YouTube streamer Myth, who changed platforms last year after leaving Twitch, praised Kick's revenue split in a recent tweet. New creators who have joined Kick have been sharing their monthly payouts from subscriptions and donations, receiving positive feedback from the community.

Having only started their operation last year, Kick has been the center of quite a few controversies in recent months, including facing criticism for sharing a connection with the crypto gambling website Stake. However, one aspect that has convinced many to join the platform is the 95/5 revenue split for streamers. In comparison, YouTube streamers reportedly receive a 70/30 split, while Twitch gives a 50/50 split.

Myth pointed out this very fact in a recent tweet, claiming that while Kick may have its shortcomings, their revenue split is a very "cool" thing:

"You can say whatever you wish about kick but u can not deny that it’s pretty cool to see streamers making this amount of money compared to what they would be making on twitch."

Kick remains a lucrative opportunity for creators despite controversies, with big streamers like Myth publicly endorsing their sub splits

You would need 16k subs on twitch for this. This is around 7k subs on kick.



Revenue from subscribers is crucial for streamers who have not grown enough to sustain content creation with ad revenue alone. While popular streamers typically earn the majority of their income from brand partnerships and deals with platforms, small to mid-tier streamers make a lot of money directly from subscribers. As a result, having a favorable revenue split is vital for them.

Twitch has been mired in controversy ever since then-president and now CEO Dan Clancy penned a blog post defending their move to a flat 50/50 sub split on the platform. The platform's decision did not sit right with a majority of the streaming community, but Twitch has not moved on its stance so far. YouTube, however, still offers its creators a 70/30 split in favor of the streamers, making it a better proposition.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv let’s clear something up regarding kick:



we will not touch your sub revenue. sub revenue is not a primary revenue driver, you’ve been misled & conditioned to think otherwise on other platforms, the taking of sub revenue is the result of pure greed &/or a failed business model. let’s clear something up regarding kick:we will not touch your sub revenue. sub revenue is not a primary revenue driver, you’ve been misled & conditioned to think otherwise on other platforms, the taking of sub revenue is the result of pure greed &/or a failed business model.

As Myth points out in his quote reply to Ac7ionMann, Kick is way ahead of the curve with their highly lucrative 95/5 split in revenue generation from subscribers.

In the original tweet that Myth replied to, Ac7ionMann also attached a photo of his next payout, which shows an impressive $38K payout at the end of April. He also pointed out that while it took him 7,000 subscribers on Kick to achieve that number, it would have taken him 16,000 subscribers on Twitch to reach the same number.

Twitter reacts to Myth

Here are a few reactions to Myth's tweet:

NRG Seth @sethfowIer @Myth_ Even if it doesn’t last it’s nice seeing even smaller creators making good money in a time where it’s hard to come by @Myth_ Even if it doesn’t last it’s nice seeing even smaller creators making good money in a time where it’s hard to come by

Myth @Myth_ @sethfowIer Seriously. Everyone is so focused on whether or not something will last an eternity. Anyone that’s in touch with the world knows just how impactful these opportunities could mean for someone even if they don’t last forever. @sethfowIer Seriously. Everyone is so focused on whether or not something will last an eternity. Anyone that’s in touch with the world knows just how impactful these opportunities could mean for someone even if they don’t last forever.

Tom @Syndicate @Myth_ I can’t wrap my head around the Kai subathon and how much Twitch would’ve taken from that @Myth_ I can’t wrap my head around the Kai subathon and how much Twitch would’ve taken from that 💀

Ohmwrecker @Ohmwrecker @Myth_ Talent will usually flow to where the money is, all the big names jumping to Youtube was pretty evident of that (big bags there I heard), and Mixer before it. @Myth_ Talent will usually flow to where the money is, all the big names jumping to Youtube was pretty evident of that (big bags there I heard), and Mixer before it.

Lunaa @lunaawtf @Myth_ i just dont understand how they can afford this @Myth_ i just dont understand how they can afford this

Maximizing @iMaximizing @Myth_ Absolutely, regardless of what peoples opinions on Kick are, I’m just hoping for some actual competition to force Twitch to make some positive changes for their streamers. @Myth_ Absolutely, regardless of what peoples opinions on Kick are, I’m just hoping for some actual competition to force Twitch to make some positive changes for their streamers.

Doku @DokuUK @Myth_ How many of those subs are just kick owners gifting @Myth_ How many of those subs are just kick owners gifting

In other news, Trainwreckstv, the co-owner and spokesperson of Kick, has been addressing various controversies surrounding the platform, including Adin Ross showing adult content on stream.

