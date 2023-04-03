"It’s pretty cool to see streamers making this amount of money" - Myth praises Kick's revenue split and compares it to Twitch

Popular YouTube streamer Myth, who changed platforms last year after leaving Twitch, praised Kick's revenue split in a recent tweet. New creators who have joined Kick have been sharing their monthly payouts from subscriptions and donations, receiving positive feedback from the community.
Having only started their operation last year, Kick has been the center of quite a few controversies in recent months, including facing criticism for sharing a connection with the crypto gambling website Stake. However, one aspect that has convinced many to join the platform is the 95/5 revenue split for streamers. In comparison, YouTube streamers reportedly receive a 70/30 split, while Twitch gives a 50/50 split.
Myth pointed out this very fact in a recent tweet, claiming that while Kick may have its shortcomings, their revenue split is a very "cool" thing:
"You can say whatever you wish about kick but u can not deny that it’s pretty cool to see streamers making this amount of money compared to what they would be making on twitch."
Kick remains a lucrative opportunity for creators despite controversies, with big streamers like Myth publicly endorsing their sub splits
Revenue from subscribers is crucial for streamers who have not grown enough to sustain content creation with ad revenue alone. While popular streamers typically earn the majority of their income from brand partnerships and deals with platforms, small to mid-tier streamers make a lot of money directly from subscribers. As a result, having a favorable revenue split is vital for them.
Twitch has been mired in controversy ever since then-president and now CEO Dan Clancy penned a blog post defending their move to a flat 50/50 sub split on the platform. The platform's decision did not sit right with a majority of the streaming community, but Twitch has not moved on its stance so far. YouTube, however, still offers its creators a 70/30 split in favor of the streamers, making it a better proposition.
As Myth points out in his quote reply to Ac7ionMann, Kick is way ahead of the curve with their highly lucrative 95/5 split in revenue generation from subscribers.
In the original tweet that Myth replied to, Ac7ionMann also attached a photo of his next payout, which shows an impressive $38K payout at the end of April. He also pointed out that while it took him 7,000 subscribers on Kick to achieve that number, it would have taken him 16,000 subscribers on Twitch to reach the same number.
Twitter reacts to Myth
Here are a few reactions to Myth's tweet:
In other news, Trainwreckstv, the co-owner and spokesperson of Kick, has been addressing various controversies surrounding the platform, including Adin Ross showing adult content on stream.
