Twitch and Kick streamer Ac7ionMan was reportedly arrested in Miami for drug charges

Twitch streamer Aaron Travis, better known by his alias Ac7ionMan, has reportedly been arrested. As per the Miami-Dade official website, the streamer was booked on October 4, 2023, for a number of offenses, including carrying controlled substances. Aaron has been quite public with his history of drug abuse, having talked about fighting addiction for over a decade.

His story of becoming a successful Twitch streamer and YouTuber after getting over his h*roin addiction was widely reported a couple of years ago in the Fortnite community. Earlier this year, he joined a growing list of streamers to start making content on Kick and has been a staunch supporter of the platform.

Screenshots of his mugshot and the chargesheet of his arrest have been doing the rounds on social media, with many in the community reacting to the news.

Expand Tweet

"Bro still a drug addict": Social media reacts as screenshots pertaining to Ac7ionMan's alleged arrest go viral

With over 650K followers on Twitch, he was quite a popular streamer who rose to prominence during the Fortnite boom despite starting his career predominantly streaming Halo. He remained popular following his move to Kick, which attracted quite a few creators from Twitch due to its better payout structure.

In fact, Ac7ionMan even made it onto our list of the five most-watched streamers on the new platform back in May, averaging over 6K viewers at the time. As per Streams Charts, he has maintained a steady viewership on the platform, with his last month's average standing at around 5.4K.

His struggle with addiction in the past has notably colored the reaction to his alleged arrest. After the news was widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, one user even wrote:

"Bro still a drug addict, come on."

Expand Tweet

Many were uncertain whether the news was recent because of his past. Here are some of the general reactions from social media.

Social media reactions to the reported arrest (Image via X)

Ac7ionMan's not the only Kick streamer recently scrutinized for taking drugs. A few weeks ago, Adin Ross was making headlines after Andrew Tate called him out for taking l*an.