Why is "Dream did what?" trending on Twitter? Viral audio clip controversy explored

“Dream did what?” is currently trending on Twitter, alongside several other unflattering hashtags, due to a recent controversy. Allegedly, the Minecraft streamer has sent audio of himself of a very graphic nature to a young person. This has since gone viral across Twitter via hashtags such as #dreamisafreak. This likely took hold of the internet so swiftly due to allegations of gr*oming back in October 2022.

The content creator has not yet publicly opened up about this particular video going viral across the internet, to confirm its legitimacy or deny that it came from his phone. Regardless of the authenticity, “Dream did what?” is swiftly trending across the internet.

Note: This article contains mentions of explicit and suggestive content. Viewer discretion is advised.

"What did I just hear?": Netizens left shocked as "Dream did what?" goes viral on Twitter

The emotional response to Clay "Dream"’s latest allegations and drama range from fury to confusion to smug satisfaction. According to an account on X.com that goes by the name of Burner 22, an anonymous source sent this information and permitted them to post it.

According to the above tweet, Dream allegedly sent explicit messages and audio to a young person via Snapchat. The audio has gone viral, with various hashtags regarding the Minecraft streamer. The person who allegedly leaked the audio also confirmed it is the streamer’s Snapchat account.

Some responses were hopeful for the well-being of those involved in this situation with Clay, while others were angry about finding out about this particular situation. Others were disappointed, as they looked up to or simply enjoyed the content of the Minecraft player. A few compared him to another masked YouTuber, Cryaotic, who allegedly did similar things.

However, some people weren’t shocked and were rather glad the streamer allegedly got caught. Many others haven’t forgotten the allegations from last year, where the content creator reportedly was gr*oming young people.

This is reportedly the response Clay made on his private X.com account (Image via X.com)

The Minecraft content creator allegedly made a response to the current drama, but it was on his private X.com account. Another user of the social media site screenshotted it.

He stated he didn’t have time to gather more proof as he was about to travel, but a video was coming. As this situation unfolds, we will keep you updated on the latest.