"Why is he dressed like a Batman villain?" - Fans react as Playboi Carti shows up on Adin Ross' Kick stream

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross managed to pull off one of his biggest streams of the year after he was joined by none other than renowned rapper and songwriter Playboi Carti at his Los Angeles mansion. Carti, not accustomed to livestreams, disclosed that this marked his inaugural experience in the realm of streaming.

It's worth noting that there were some hiccups initially, with Adin expressing uncertainty about the rapper's arrival. However, Playboi Carti did eventually show up, albeit briefly. He made his appearance sporting a black leather jacket and a mask. Here's a snap from their stream together:

Playboi Carti appears in a mask and leather jacket during Adin's stream (Image via Kick)

Some fans even comically likened his appearance to that of the Riddler from the 2022 Batman film. One user said:

Fans react to Playboi Carti's masked appearance (Image via X)

Adin Ross gets his dream collab with rapper Playboi Carti

Adin Ross finally collaborated with Playboi Carti, one of the biggest figures in the rap scene. Initially, there were doubts about Carti's arrival, as his team had indicated he wouldn't be attending, despite reports of him being at Adin's residence.

After a lengthy wait of over an hour and a half, the rapper finally made his entrance. However, the stream fell flat as a pancake, as Carti isn't known for being very talkative, and he only stayed for a few minutes.

Nonetheless, the stream managed to stir up a storm of excitement. In fact, at one point, it had well over 470K concurrent viewers. Here's a screenshot of the stream:

Adin's stream with Playboi Carti managed to clock over 470K viewers (Image via Kick)

Despite initial concerns about the Adin Ross x Playboi Carti collaboration materializing, the long-awaited event did indeed come to fruition. Fans took to social media to share their reactions as well. Here are some of the reactions on X:

Fans react to the collaboration (Image via X)

Here are some other relevant reactions to the stream:

Fans react to Adin's stream with the rapper (Image via X)

Adin recently made headlines following a collaboration with another rapper. However, his stream with 21 Savage ended up making waves for all the wrong reasons. Reports surfaced alleging that the rapper had cheated during a card game, resulting in Adin being duped of $250K.