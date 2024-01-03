Why has the EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC been removed from Ultimate Team?

The EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC is an extremely important challenge for gamers to complete in Ultimate Team. It's a repeatable SBC that can be completed as many times as fans want as long as they have the necessary amount of fodder. However, there seems to be a major issue with it at the moment, leading to its temporary removal from Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has already announced this development via an official X post. However, many have been left in dismay, including those who had partially completed the SBC.

The main reason behind the removal of the EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC from Ultimate Team seems to revolve around the potential rewards players can get.

The EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC has been handing out the wrong rewards

When the EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC was released earlier this week, it worked as intended. As of January 2, 2024, many players discovered that they were being offered the wrong rewards.

If the SBC works properly, players should get a pack containing 3 TOTW items. All of them will be rated 83 or higher, and they can choose to keep one.

However, many players reported that they were being offered ordinary Rare Gold items in place of the TOTW cards. Some of the offered cards are also below the overall score of 83, making it even more frustrating. This glitch/bug seems to be the main reason behind the temporary removal of the EA FC 24 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC.

EA Sports hasn't given an exact date as to when the SBC will be restored. Such incidents have occurred with other SBCs in the past, and the issues take at least a couple of days to be fixed. Thankfully, those who have invested fodder either wholly or partially in this challenge shouldn't worry.

Players who have partially completed the tasks will retain their progress when the SBC returns. Those who have completed both tasks of the challenge and received the wrong rewards will be applicable for compensation.

It remains to be seen when the challenge returns in Ultimate Team, and players will certainly hope that such a glitch doesn't occur again.