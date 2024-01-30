The EA FC 24 TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC is a fresh addition to Ultimate Team released as part of the Team of the Year promo, and it's an exciting option to consider. The new SBC doesn't offer any guaranteed special card, but players are assured of finding three walkouts, of which they can keep one for their squad. However, it has now been removed from Ultimate Team as of writing, and EA Sports has duly informed the community via X.

This has left many bewildered as to why the challenge was removed. However, it concerns the rewards that were offered to players who completed it. Many ended up getting more than they had bargained for, which is probably why the EA FC 24 TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC has been disabled.

Why was the EA FC 24 TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC disabled?

The EA FC 24 TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC was supposed to offer three picks. All the cards were supposed to be 86+ overall, but a vast majority of players ended up being offered a TOTY Lionel Messi card as one of the picks.

This isn't a wrong reward per se since the TOTY Messi card is rated 97, which qualifies it as a valid candidate. There aren't reports of any other issues. Hence, the abundance of the TOTY Messi seems to be the problem that has led to the SBC being disabled.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC return?

A lot of players ended up securing a TOTY Messi (Image via EA Sports)

Typically, it takes a certain number of hours for EA Sports to fix such issues, and a few days at most. Players can expect the challenge to return on January 31, once the issue has been resolved.

Do note that players should still be able to pack a TOTY Messi from it, along with any other TOTY card. However, it's almost certain that the odds of getting one will be a lot less.