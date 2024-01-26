"Why the f**k do you sound so happy?" - Kai Cenat almost in tears as Flight23white demolishes him in Madden NFL 24

Twitch star Kai Cenat wasn't in high spirits after suffering a crushing 33-0 defeat to content creator Kimani "Flight23white" in Madden NFL 24 on January 26, 2024. Cenat represented the Baltimore Ravens, while Flight23white chose the Philadelphia Eagles. The streamer was almost in tears as he struggled to score even a single point in the entire quarter.

Cenat appealed to Flight23white, expressing his inability to carry on any longer, only to realize that his opponent was in high spirits. Comically, the AMP member exclaimed:

"Why the f**k do you sound so happy?"

Kai Cenat rage quits after Flight23white destroys him in Madden NFL 24

Kai Cenat wasn't thrilled after his latest in-game encounter with Flight23white, who is well-versed in NBA 2K and Madden NFL games. Naturally, when the two faced off in Madden NFL 24, the outcome was predictable.

At one point in the game, Cenat was trailing 33-0. Reacting to his dismal performance, the Twitch streamer said:

"Flight! I don't got it in me, bro. Flight!"

When Flight23white answered several seconds later, Cenat responded:

"Why the f**k do you sound so happy, bro? The f**k are you happy about, ni**a? Why the f**k are you happy about?"

(Timestamp: 02:33:23)

An elated Flight23white gloated:

"Man it's just, you gotta be happy bro, it's life. It's a new year, and the air smells good. No?"

Cenat, who had almost given up hope at this point, pleaded with Flight23white to let him touchdown as a consolation. However, the streamer responded:

"I don't think so. You gotta earn that buddy."

The defeat was too much for Cenat, who rage quit the game. He did manage to score eventually (after returning momentarily). However, the score remained heavily one-sided as the last quarter ended with Flight23white leading 40-8.

What did the fans say?

The clip of the match naturally went viral on X, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react after Kai Cenat loses to Flight23white (Image via X)

While Flight23white excels in American-centric games, he isn't as experienced in combat games like Fortnite. In fact, the streamer recently collaborated with Darren "IShowSpeed," only to be consistently trolled by the YouTube star during their gameplay.