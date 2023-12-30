“Bro is always doing something weird” - IShowSpeed and NotYourAverageFlight's hilarious interaction during Fortnite livestream leaves fans in stitches

Darren “IShowSpeed” and Kimani “NotYourAverageFlight,” two of the most viral and often considered hilarious streamers, collaborated yesterday (December 29). As expected, the stream ended up being a pool of strange questions and rage-worthy moments. One such moment occurred when Darren comically tried making s*xual advances towards Flight during one of the games in Fortnite.

The strange yet comical interaction between the two creators left fans in stitches. One X user remarked:

“Bro is always doing something weird.”

“Pull your pants down” - IShowSpeed makes a strange in-game request to Flight

IShowSpeed has garnered a reputation for often being the source of strange and unexpected remarks. Yesterday’s stream was no different as the 18-year-old collaborated with another popular streamer and YouTuber, popularly called Flight.

During one point in their gameplay, Darren hilariously trapped Flight in a box and proceeded to say this:

“No weird sh*t, no gay sh*t, no nasty sh*t…I wanna f**k you right now.”

Naturally, the out-of-the-box remark startled Flight, who tried to pickaxe his way out of the box. The streamer, however, wasn’t as skilled or experienced in the game as Darren, who kept putting walls in front of him. Reacting to the abject statement, Flight said:

“Holy sh*t Speed! What do you mean? How do you have all these materials? (while trying to pickaxe the wall)”

Darren, however, wasn’t quite done with his comments. He said:

“Flight, don’t go. Listen, just listen. Don’t go anywhere. Just crouch down and listen to me…(while Flight tried to escape) just relax, put your pants down and let me f**k you.”

Flight did, however, manage to get out of the box eventually, as the dup progressed with their regular shenanigans in the popular battle royale game.

Fans react to the clip

The wild conversation certainly wasn’t a one-off for IShowSpeed. The clip made its way to X, which garnered quite a lot of attention. Here are some of the notable reactions:

This wasn't, however, the only viral conversation that came out of yesterday's stream. The duo also ended up having a rather comical debate when Flight tried labeling the in-game shield potions to the popular real-life drink Kool-Aid.