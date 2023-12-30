"This ain't f**king Kool-Aid!": IShowSpeed gets mad at fellow YouTuber FlightReacts for saying Fortnite shields are Kool-Aid

A clip of popular livestreamer Darren "IShowSpeed" getting upset with fellow YouTuber Kimani "FlightReacts," aka NotYourAverageFlight or Flight, is going viral on social media. The clip in question is from a recent collaboration between the two where they played Fortnite Battle Royale, and Kimani likened the in-game shield potions to the popular real-life drink Kool-Aid.

IShowSpeed, however, was not having it and had one of his signature meltdowns on camera as he ended up shouting at his fellow streamer:

"This ain't f**king Kool-Aid!"

"It kind of looks like Kool-Aid": Viewers react to IShowSpeed and FlightReacts fighting over Fortnite shields

Expand Tweet

Darren is known for his high-octane streams on YouTube, where he has gained much popularity in the last couple of years. While he is primarily known for his footballing content, having IRL streamed from big events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, he streams several other things. This year, he bagged the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at Streamy Awards.

The 18-year-old content creator recently collaborated with Flight while playing Fortnite on his YouTube channel when the two argued over the shield consumables in the Battle Royale. In a clip that has been gaining a lot of attention on social media, FlightReacts can be seen likening the potions that give players shields to Kool-Aid.

IShowSpeed was getting increasingly frustrated with his fellow YouTuber, and at one point stated:

"Bro, listen this is not Kool-Aid. Flight, Fortnite never said this was Kool-Aid. They call it shield."

FlightReacts, however, compared the naming scheme to the GTA series and how it uses car models without infringing on copyright, claiming that Epic Games had done a similar thing with Kool-Aid and the shield potions:

"No, no you know why? Because I think they have to copyright the trademark. I think Kool-Aid can come after them if they actually call. Do you know how GTA has cars that look like the other cars in real life, you feel me? And they call them something else?"

IShowSpeed appeared to concede to Flight at this point, repeating the words "you may be right" multiple times before switching it up on him and yelling:

"Shut your dumb a** up, this ain't f*cking Kool-Aid! The f*ck you thought I was about to really agree with this man. Oh god, I can't bro."

The clip of the argument garnered a lot of attention on social media, eliciting many reactions from viewers. Here are a few from X, formerly Twitter, with some even agreeing with FlightReacts' views:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans of both streamers were quite happy with the collaboration despite their differences on certain topics. IShowSpeed has become one of the most popular YouTube streamers, garnering much attention from the international footballing community. He even IRL streamed his visit to the latest Ballon d'Or ceremony, crying on camera after Messi won the award.