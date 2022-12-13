Why was former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested by Bahamian authorities?

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as "SBF," has been arrested, according to the official Twitter account of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, Damian Williams announced that Bankman-Fried had been arrested by the Bahamian authorities at the request of the U.S. Government "based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY." He added that the indictment is expected to be unsealed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

US Attorney SDNY @SDNYnews USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.

Why was Sam Bankman-Fried arrested? Understanding the official statement issued by Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder

On Monday, prominent YouTuber and internet detective Coffeezilla took to Twitter to share an official announcement by the Attorney General of the Bahamas regarding Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest.

The content creator added that SBF was facing "likely extradition":

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Sam Bankman Fried was just arrested in the Bahamas by the Royal Bahamas Police Force! Faces “likely extradition.” Sam Bankman Fried was just arrested in the Bahamas by the Royal Bahamas Police Force! Faces “likely extradition.” 🚨Sam Bankman Fried was just arrested in the Bahamas by the Royal Bahamas Police Force! Faces “likely extradition.” https://t.co/W4Y8vgPkY3

Pinder announced that the Royal Bahamas Police Force had arrested Bankman-Fried and that a formal notification had been filed with criminal charges against the former FTX CEO:

"On 12 December 2022, the Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas is announcing the arrest by The Royal Bahamas Police Force of Sam Bankman-Fried ("SBF"), former CEO of FTX. SBF's arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition."

It was also stated that the Attorney General would detain Bankman-Friend in custody in accordance with the nation's Extradition Act.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis also explained why Bankman-Fried was arrested, saying:

"The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law."

An official announcement for SBF's arrest was issued by the Attorney General of the Bahamas (Image via Twitter)

Davis added that the Bahamas would continue their criminal investigations to seek the "collapse of FTX":

"While the United States is pursuing criminal charges against SBF individually, The Bahamas will continue its own regulatory and criminal investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the continued operation of its law enforcement and regulatory partners in the United States and elsewhere."

Twitter community reacts to Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest

Coffeezilla's update on SBF's arrest went viral, as the reaction thread accrued over 700 fan reactions in a matter of hours. Here's what the Twitter community had to say:

Shibetoshi Nakamoto @BillyM2k @coffeebreak_YT i eagerly await the words “you admitted in the coffeezilla interview” to come up in the court transcripts 🤣 @coffeebreak_YT i eagerly await the words “you admitted in the coffeezilla interview” to come up in the court transcripts 🤣

jip lee @lee_jip @coffeebreak_YT This is the type of news I want to come home from work too 🤣 @coffeebreak_YT This is the type of news I want to come home from work too 🤣💯

Trash Boat @Vandelay_Inds @coffeebreak_YT Pretty convenient it’s the evening before he’s supposed to speak before Congress @coffeebreak_YT Pretty convenient it’s the evening before he’s supposed to speak before Congress

David @kingofsheepdave @coffeebreak_YT Finally this started heading in a right direction @coffeebreak_YT Finally this started heading in a right direction

The Metaverse @themetav3rse @coffeebreak_YT Coffeezilla, you were one of the integral voices bringing this the mainstream attention it deserved. Applaud you! @coffeebreak_YT Coffeezilla, you were one of the integral voices bringing this the mainstream attention it deserved. Applaud you!

On December 8, 2022, Coffeezilla uploaded a 23-minute video in which he interviewed Sam Bankman-Fried for the third time and allegedly got him to admit to "fraud."

Poll : 0 votes