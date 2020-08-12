Free Fire, the ultimate survival battle royale game, is close to its third anniversary. For this special occasion, Garena has a lot of exciting surprises for players, to be unveiled on 22nd August.

However, despite the anticipation for this occasion, many players today reported the server will be ready soon issue, which is blocking them from accessing the game. In this article, we discuss this query, and when the servers will be ready.

Why is the Free Fire server down today?

As per an official announcement made on the official Free Fire Facebook page, the game's servers are down for maintenance, and hence, players are facing this error.

Most probably, the developers are pushing out new content for the third anniversary celebrations in the game. As a result, Free Fire players can engage in various exclusive and time-limited events through which they can grab free characters, gun skins, vouchers and much more.

So if you're also one who loves freebies in the game, make sure to play Free Fire on 22nd August.

When will Free Fire open today?

Alongside the server error due to maintenance, players are curious to know about when the Free Fire servers will ready.

Here is the schedule of the maintenance break:

Start time: 12th August 9:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT)

End time: 12th August 5:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

From the abovementioned schedule, it's clear that the Free Fire server will open today at 5:00 PM IST. It's also expected that Garena will push a new Free Fire update on Google Play Store and iOS Store once the maintenance period ends.

The official announcement post stated the following:

"A maintenance will occur tomorrow from 9:30 AM to 5 PM (GMT +5:30) to ensure that the game is in the best condition! During this time players will not be able to log in but right after players can continue playing as usual!"