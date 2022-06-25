Why PS Plus isn't needed to play Fall Guys: PS4 and PS5 requirements revealed

With the new Free For All update, Fall Guys has officially been released for the Next Gen consoles. And with that, comes the possibility of playing with a lot more friends because not only is Mediatonic's super popular game available on every platform, it is also free.

Furthermore, you don't need need PS+ to play Fall Guys. The base game, with multiplayer functionality (except the Battle Pass), is free on every platform including PS5, PS4, XBox, Switch and PC.

Fall Guys is free to download on PS, Xbox, PC and Switch

The title took the gaming community by storm when it was released in mid 2020. As the pandemic forced the world indoors, the game touted itself as a fun and casual experience to share with friends.

So, what do players need to play it?

A console of their choosing. PC or a Switch will also do. A stable internet connection. Friends optional, but will multiply fun 100x.

You don't have to buy the game or be subscribed to one of the numerous game subscriptions to play it. Mediatonic has broken down all barriers, so the game will not require a PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass or any other gaming service to play.

The only downside to this is that the servers have been unreliable and checking server status has become a fixture before planning gaming sessions with friends.

This doesn't mean you cannot spend money on it, however. Having a battlepass system that rewards players with fresh costumes for the beans and cool titles for their player cards is wonderful. It is a good way to support the game.

One can also visit the in-game store to purchase more premium cosmetics. The current battle pass has an Ezio costume to commemorate 15 years of Assassin's Creed.

The free-to-play policy might seem weird to people, but the game, with its casual aesthetics and fun gameplay, is perfect for widening the player base. With new features like voice chat, Fall Guys has become an amazing free-to-play option to play with friends.

Of course, it is a competitive game, but its quirky and innovative level designs and satisfying gameplay can lead to many fun moments.

