Why is PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update not showing on Google Play Store?

A lot of players have complained that the game's update is not showing on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update size is around 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update not showing on Google Playstore (Image Credits: Evitand)

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update has released and the size of the latest update is around 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices. The update is available to download from the Google Playstore.

However, a lot of players have been reporting that the latest update of PUBG Mobile is not showing on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update not showing on Google Play Store

The reason that the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is not showing in some of the devices is that it has started rolling out slowly to players at 8:30 AM IST (03:00 UTC). It will be fully rolled out for all the players by 11:30 AM (06:00 UTC) on the respective App Stores of their devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game.

New Livik Map

Livik super firearm training (coming soon)

Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay

The Ancient Secret (coming soon)

Season Warm-up Event Gameplay (at the end of S13)

New Arena Gameplay - Team Gun Game (Available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31st)

New Map - Library

New Arena Attachment - Barrel Extender

New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features

Here's the tour of the upcoming Livik Map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update:

Players who update the game before 13th July 2020 (UTC +0) will receive 2,888 BP, AG ×100, Nightmare Helmet (3d) (free) as additional rewards.

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will be released on 14th July 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

