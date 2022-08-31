Why did Tarik join Sentinels?

American esports organization Sentinels has made a sensational announcement by signing former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Tarik "tarik" Celik. Earlier today, the organization took to its official Twitter page to announce its latest signing. Tarik later confirmed on stream that he plans to join the content team and is open to being called up to the professional VALORANT lineup if required.

Tarik has been absent from the esports industry since leaving Evil Geniuses' CS: GO lineup last year to focus on his work as a full-time streamer and content creator. He has amassed over 2.2 million Twitch followers, making him an extremely popular choice among fans.

What will Tarik bring to Sentinels?

In the group's welcome trailer, the retired CS: GO pro also hinted that he would be ready to serve as a replacement for Sentinel's Valorant lineup if necessary. He stated:

"Look, if there’s a chance that I get a chance to substitute, I’m down.”

Sentinels published a brief video interview with Tarik in which he explained how the collaboration came to be and what audiences can hope for in the long term. The 26-year-old stated that he and the American organization share many similarities, among the primary reasons he opted to sign with the group. He explained:

“I think joining an organization allows me to continue to elevate my brand and also work alongside other people that have the same goal in mind. I think they are very memey and that is something that I love and it resonates with me”

He added that he is eager to see the content team's approach from here on out. He also mentioned that he would be interested in doing skits and other comic videos with the team.

Fans react to the announcement

Considering that the content creator won many accolades in his career, including the Eleague Boston Major with Cloud9 over four years ago, the idea of joining the esports roster has certainly excited fans. Here are some reactions to the incredible announcement of the Twitch star's signing:

As much as fans would love to see it, the streamer is not expected to dabble in the competitive scene for Sentinels, unlike Shroud. However, the 26-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of him joining the pro roster.

He has millions of Twitch followers and is averaging nearly 22K viewers per week, cementing his spot as one of the most widely known streamers on the purple platform.

Edited by Danyal Arabi