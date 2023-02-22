Wild Hearts (February 21) patch official notes: Extensive performance fixes hit PC version of the game

With Wild Hearts' February 21 patch currently live in the game on the PC platform, it has made a significant number of performance fixes to Electronic Arts' latest RPG on the platform. Ever since its official release a few days ago, players on PC haven't had the best gameplay experience with Koei Tecmo’s latest title because of how poorly it ran on their systems.

EA Help @EAHelp Good news, #PlayWildHearts players! A patch has just been deployed to PC today that addresses frame rate performance and more. Details here: ea.com/games/wild-hea… Good news, #PlayWildHearts players! A patch has just been deployed to PC today that addresses frame rate performance and more. Details here: ea.com/games/wild-hea…

The RPG has been riddled with performance issues and players were having a rather tough time enjoying the game, especially with all of the lag, stuttering, and audio delays.

Fortunately, the February 21 patch deals with a great many issues that PC players are facing with the game. The update, however, is only for the PC version, and fixes for the Xbox and PlayStation versions will arrive at a later date.

Wild Hearts fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Koei Tecmo’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Hearts (February 21) patch official notes

1) All performance fixes

Fixed an issue where certain high-end CPUs were being unintentionally capped. High-end PCs should see some performance improvements now.

Fixed an issue where some sounds were not playing or were being delayed, causing the audio to stack. This ‘audio stacking’ issue was also causing strain on players’ CPU. As a result of this fix, players should see performance improvements across the board. The workaround using 5.1/7.1 audio is no longer necessary on PC.

Setting default resolution to 16:9 1080p on first boot. The recommended spec for WILD HEARTS is aligned to a 16:9 1080p display, for first time users, this will now be the default setting. You can change this setting to the resolution of your choice in-game.

Fixed render issue (disco lights) when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Fixed an issue on the save/load screen that could result in corrupted save data.

2) Future update plans

The developers are working on getting the audio and save/load fixes called out above deployed to PS5 and Xbox X|S next week, and will update players as soon as they can with a more specific date.

This is unlikely to be the final set of performance fixes that Wild Hearts receives for the PC platform, as there are several issues remaining that the developers will be addressing at a much later date, along with patches for both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

